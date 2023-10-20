Palanga and Blackpool bookings on the horizon for rooms4groups

The leading hotel booking provider is already looking at the best deals for bands for the 2024 European Championships and British Open Spring Festival.

The leading hotel booking provider rooms4groups is already looking ahead to 2024 and has several special deals on the horizon for bands and parties who are looking to head to Palanga in Lithuania for the 2024 European Brass Band Championships.

Closer to home

Close to home though they are also ensuring that bands taking part in the 2024 British Open Spring Festival will also be catered for with deals on offer for a number of hotels over the weekend of Saturday 11th May.

To find out mor go to: www.rooms4groups.com

Some Blackpool options

These include amongst others:

Imperial Hotel

Blackpool

Rehearsal space on site

£129 per single room per night (including breakfast)

£149 per double/twin room (including breakfast)

Hampton by Hilton

Blackpool

Recently opened hotel

No rehearsal space

£120 per single room per night (including breakfast)

£129 per double/twin room per night (including breakfast)

£139 per twin room per night (including breakfast)

Liberty's Hotel

Blackpool

Value hotel

No rehearsal space

£105 per double/twin room per night (including breakfast)

£89 per single room per night (including breakfast)

Travelodge Blackpool

South Shore

£130 per double/twin room per night (including breakfast)

£125 per single room per night (including breakfast)

