                 

*
banner

News

Palanga and Blackpool bookings on the horizon for rooms4groups

The leading hotel booking provider is already looking at the best deals for bands for the 2024 European Championships and British Open Spring Festival.

rooms4groups
  The company is already looking at the best options for bands in Palanga and Blackpool

Friday, 20 October 2023

        

The leading hotel booking provider rooms4groups is already looking ahead to 2024 and has several special deals on the horizon for bands and parties who are looking to head to Palanga in Lithuania for the 2024 European Brass Band Championships.

Closer to home

Close to home though they are also ensuring that bands taking part in the 2024 British Open Spring Festival will also be catered for with deals on offer for a number of hotels over the weekend of Saturday 11th May.

To find out mor go to: www.rooms4groups.com

Some Blackpool options

These include amongst others:

Imperial Hotel
Blackpool
Rehearsal space on site
£129 per single room per night (including breakfast)
£149 per double/twin room (including breakfast)

Hampton by Hilton
Blackpool
Recently opened hotel
No rehearsal space
£120 per single room per night (including breakfast)
£129 per double/twin room per night (including breakfast)
£139 per twin room per night (including breakfast)

Liberty's Hotel
Blackpool
Value hotel
No rehearsal space
£105 per double/twin room per night (including breakfast)
£89 per single room per night (including breakfast)

Travelodge Blackpool
South Shore
£130 per double/twin room per night (including breakfast)
£125 per single room per night (including breakfast)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Roy Sparke

Funeral details announced for Roy Sparkes

October 20 • Details have been announced for the funeral of the highly respected player, conductor and adjudicator Roy Sparkes.

Gray and Thornton

Gray and Thornton to lead sound explorations

October 20 • Russell Gray and Dr David Thornton will be leading a zoom session on how to make your band sound better...

rooms4groups

Palanga and Blackpool bookings on the horizon for rooms4groups

October 20 • The leading hotel booking provider is already looking at the best deals for bands for the 2024 European Championships and British Open Spring Festival.

WALLACE AND gROMIT

Why not put on the Wrong Trousers for a change?

October 20 • Bands can now put on the brilliant 'Wallace & Gromit' film to reach out to a new audience.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band - Playhouse 2 Theatre Shaw Oldham

Friday 20 October • 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 21 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Greater Manchester RAFAC Wing Band (Poppy Appeal)

Sunday 22 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 28 October • Thaxted Parish Church, 24 Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

October 20 • We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks.. Cornets position negotiable . Tenor horn position negotiable . BBb Bass. 2nd euph

wantage silver band

October 20 • Wantage Band are looking for a new Solo Baritone. The band would like to thank Eddie Hindson as he leaves to focus on his A Levels. This is a fantastic opportunity for an accomplished player wanting to play in a fantastic band.

wantage silver band

October 20 • Wantage Band are looking for a first class player to fill their Solo Euphonium vacancy. This is a fantastic opportunity for an accomplished player wanting to play in a fantastic band!

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top