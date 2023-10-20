Gray and Thornton to lead sound explorations

Russell Gray and Dr David Thornton will be leading a zoom session on how to make your band sound better...

The Brass Band Conductors Association latest in its series of quarterly zoom events will focus on how to develop your band's sound through rehearsal techniques.

It will be led by leading MDs Russell Gray and Dr David Thornton and will be held on Wednesday, 25th October starting at 7.00pm.

Over the next hour and a half the duo will focus on how you can help develop your band's sound with ideas, tips and practical exercise thoughts that you can literally put into practice.

It will look at developing rhythmic playing, stretching dynamic range and working on intonation to improve your band's tonal resonance.

This session is free to BBCA members and £5.00 for guests.

Register

You can register for the event at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/449?fbclid=IwAR0ojTMDM2Y2FYigNYSezRL2LOuHnkI37u75UXxJe2QfjmNxWfzGR4puXP4