New principal at Abbey Brass

Tracey Bennett makes the stone's throw move to become principal cornet at Abbey Brass on the Isle of Wight.

Abbey Brass
  Tracey lives just 'a stone's throw' from the Abbey bandroom

Wednesday, 25 October 2023

        

Abbey Brass on the Isle of Wight has welcomed the signing of the experienced Tracey Bennett as their new principal cornet.

The graduate of the London College of Music & Media has enjoyed tenures on principal chair at several bands in the south of England, including most recently at Gosport Solent Brass, which she helped gain four National Final appearances.

Stone's throw

Speaking about her move she said: "I'm very pleased to join the band in this role. I've followed their progress and they have many experienced players in their ranks. It also helps that I live just a stone's throw away from the bandroom!"

In response, MD, Phillip Littlemore added: "I'm delighted to welcome Tracey. She brings a wealth of experience and will help the band to grow and improve.

We were only formed in 2021 but we are almost up to full strength and have a very busy diary right up to Christmas at venues across the island."

Tracey is the fourth recent addition at Abbey Brass, following Michael Brook on soprano, Will Doyle on euphonium and Sam Wright on Bb bass.

        

