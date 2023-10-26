                 

*
News

UK Elite Band Forum to be formed

Historic approach sees 15 bands to come together with the single ambition to work in cooperation with contest promoters, administrators and owners on areas of mutual benefits to bands at all levels.

Forum
  15 different strands of banding have been brought together with a single ambition

Thursday, 26 October 2023

        

15* of the top ranked bands in the United Kingdom have stated their aim to form a forum to represent a unified voice to work in cooperation with contest promoters, administrators and owners.

(*Hammonds Band confirmed their involvement following the release of the initial press statement).

4BR has been informed that it has taken inspiration from the success of the Norwegian 'Top Band' forum which has over the past two decades worked with the Norwegian Music Federation and other organisations to promote dialogue and cooperative progress.

In addition it has been driven by the recent announcement made by the British Open that sought to develop dialogue with representative bodies to help in the process of further developing their contests.

It also follows an article on 4BR printed in August under the heading 'Revolutionary Co-operation', where a challenge was made to make a positive step towards developing "a banding vanguard for the benefit of the many and not the few."

Mission statement

The proposed mission statement reads: "The UK Elite Band Forum seeks to work in cooperation with contest promoters, administrators and owners on areas of mutual benefit directly affecting the current and future promotion and development of major contests and events for bands at all levels."

4BR was informed that through discussion and dialogue it is hoped that the collective views of bands, which they believe are the main attraction at competitive events, will be fully considered to help develop contests for the benefit of all concerned.

The forum has been in dialogue with the Norwegian 'Top Band' forum to discuss best how they have developed a positive relationship promoters and representative bodies.

Seek dialogue

A spokesperson for the proposed forum said: "There is currently no collective voice representing the bands at the major events. We all wish to seek dialogue to represent our views relating to the events at which we are the main attractions and yet, currently, we have no collective voice.

Our membership will look to be the top 15 ranked bands in the UK, and our first meeting will be on November 10th. This meeting will constitute the group and discuss our ideas, concerns and thoughts, before looking to engage with events at which we appear."

Current bands:

The bands currently signed to participate are (in alphabetical order):

Aldbourne
Black Dyke
Brighouse & Rastrick
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
Cory
Flowers
Foden's
Grimethorpe Colliery
GUS
Hammonds*
Leyland
the cooperation band
Tredegar
WFEL Fairey
Whitburn

        

