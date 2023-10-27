                 

*
banner

News

Lucky 13 at Welsh Open

All the places for the 2024 Welsh Open Contest have been snapped up.

Welsh Open
  The Welsh Open takes place in Newport in February next year

Friday, 27 October 2023

        

There are now only reserve list places available for the 2024 Welsh Open Entertainment Championship which will be held on Saturday 17th February.

Such has been the demand that all 13 slots were taken by bands wishing to compete for the £1,000 first prize and magnificent CISWO Trophy at the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre in Newport.

The contest also offered the last opportunity for bands to grab a qualification invitation to compete at the 2024 British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool in May. The adjudicator will be Sheona White.

Reserve list

Bands can still register to go on the reserve list through contest controller Dean Evans at: contestcontroller.welshopen@gmail.com


        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Roger Webster

Roger Webster resigns from Adjudicator Association

October 27 • Roger Webster has confirmed his resignation from the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Welsh Open

Lucky 13 at Welsh Open

October 27 • All the places for the 2024 Welsh Open Contest have been snapped up.

Constest

ConsTest to return in 2024

October 27 • The popular brass band contest held at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will return next year with even more attractions.

Forum

UK Elite Band Forum to be formed

October 26 • Historic approach sees 15 bands to come together with the single ambition to work in cooperation with contest promoters, administrators and owners on areas of mutual benefits to bands at all levels.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 28 October • Thaxted Parish Church, 24 Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - The Yorkshire Imperial Band

Sunday 29 October • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane Dobcross . Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The GUS Band - Remembrance Day Concert

Saturday 11 November • Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, Kettering, NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

October 26 • We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable BBb Bass. 2nd euph

Corby Silver Band

October 25 • We are looking to recruit an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET and BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section. We would also like a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST in time for the Midlands Area contest next March.

Chinnor Silver

October 24 • Following on from our appearance at the National Finals, Chinnor Silver need to fill the following seats, Bass(Bb or Eb), Bass trombone and Repiano Cornet. We rehearse on. Wednesday evenings in Chinnor under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks

Pro Cards »

Dr Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Marketing Lead, Denis Wick & Alliance Products; Artist at Michael Rath Instruments

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top