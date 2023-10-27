Lucky 13 at Welsh Open

All the places for the 2024 Welsh Open Contest have been snapped up.

There are now only reserve list places available for the 2024 Welsh Open Entertainment Championship which will be held on Saturday 17th February.

Such has been the demand that all 13 slots were taken by bands wishing to compete for the £1,000 first prize and magnificent CISWO Trophy at the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre in Newport.

The contest also offered the last opportunity for bands to grab a qualification invitation to compete at the 2024 British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool in May. The adjudicator will be Sheona White.

Reserve list

Bands can still register to go on the reserve list through contest controller Dean Evans at: contestcontroller.welshopen@gmail.com



