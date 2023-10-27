Roger Webster resigns from Adjudicator Association

Roger Webster has confirmed his resignation from the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Roger Webster has confirmed to 4BR that he has taken the decision to resign from membership of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Speaking to 4BR he re-emphasised that he had thoroughly enjoyed adjudicating at the recent National Final at the Royal Albert Hall and the adherence that came with the collective decision-making process involved.

He also wished to confirm the details he issued on his personal Facebook page on which he wrote: "Following on from a great day adjudicating our Nationals in the iconic Royal Albert Hall, this Wednesday morning I sent in my resignation to the association of brass band adjudicators.

This is not about Saturday's result (congratulations to everyone involved on the day), but about basic principals and beliefs."

Resignation statement

The statement sent to the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators was as follows:

"It is with some sadness that I tender my resignation from AofBBA.

I have given much thought to my membership of AofBBA and feel that the good intentions and rules put forward by the organisation are difficult to implement and are at times COMPLETELY DISREGARDED.

As such I see little benefit to its existence, save providing a pseudo credibility to its members.

I applaud the work you are doing to bring reform to the AofBBA but fear trust in its work is not as it should be at this time.

I will continue to adjudicate when asked and will do my very best to uphold the professional principals for which we all should stand — Honesty, integrity and professionalism."