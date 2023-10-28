New releases from National Champion

There is a brand new release and a box-set to enjoy from Black Dyke Band with an eagerly awaited CD on the horizon too.

Fans of Black Dyke can enjoy two new releases from the newly crowned Champion Band of Great Britain, with the promise of an eagerly awaited CD on the immediate horizon too.

Triquetra

'Triquetra' is their latest release on the Doyen label (DOY CD425) and features the first studio recording of Joel Thoor Engstrom's 'Aurora', the set-work that was performed by the band at the 2023 European Brass Band Championships in Malmo.

In addition there is the fascinating addition of organ and piano for two movements from Howard Snell's masterful arrangement of two movements from Respighi's 'Roman Festivals', whilst there are solo features from stars, Stephanie Binns, Gavin Saynor and Brett Baker.

Also included are works by Peter Graham, including the title track, a fantasia on the Old Hundredth hymn tune, as well as from Dan Price, John Rutter and Graham Kendrick.





Gold box-set

Meanwhile, for those who wish to invest in 'Gold' there is a complete box-set of all 10 'Gold' CD releases together.

All this and the band's eagerly awaited release on the Naxos label, entitled, 'Peter Graham: Force of Nature' will soon be available to buy.

Force of Nature

It features concerto performances by David Childs on the title track 'Force of Nature' inspired by the life of the legendary American writer Ernest Hemingway, and Rex Richardson on 'Master of Suspense', inspired by the iconic movies of Alfred Hitchcock.

It also sees studio recordings of Peter Graham's 'Hyperlink' and 'The Triumph of Time' as well as 'Hymn for Bram' and 'Triquestra: Fantasia on Old Hundredth'.

To purchase:

Triquetra:

https://www.blackdykeband.co.uk/shop/shop/cds/essential-dyke/triquetra/

Black Dyke Gold — Box Set

https://www.blackdykeband.co.uk/shop/shop/cds/essential-dyke/the-complete-black-dyke-band-gold-box-set/

Enjoy the CD at www.wobplay.com