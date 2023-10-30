Report & Result: 2023 Austrian National Championship

Brass Band Oberosterreich rejoices as they retain the National title and book their Euro place in Stavanger

Brass Band Oberosterreich conducted by Gunther Reisegger successfully defended its Austrian National Championship title to book their place at the European Championships in Stavanger in 2025.

Already qualified for the event in Palanga in 2024, the band secured their fourth title in the last five competitive years at the superb Auditorium Grafenegg around 60 kilometres from Vienna.

The World Rejoicing

Their excellent performance of 'The World Rejoicing' by Edward Gregson allied to a thrilling rendition of 'The Triumph of Time' as their own-choice selection gave them a clear margin of victory over RET Brass Band with Brass Band Fröschl Hall in third.

Edward Gregson was part of the adjudication team alongside fellow composers Oliver Waespi and Jan Van der Roost, with the trio congratulating the winners on the what they stated was "an excellent performance and interpretation — built on "outstanding sound, texture and clarity".

Better and better

Reflecting on the victory, Brass Band Oberosterreich Gunther Reisegger told 4BR: "The brass band movement is small here in Austria but the standard continues to get better and better. We are thrilled to have won and be invited to compete in Stavanger in 2025.

We now have a busy schedule of concerts in our home city of Linz, Matiitghofen, as well as Bad Schallerbach, Millstatt and Woodstock der Blasmusik with the renowned trumpet soloist Gabor Tarkovi. We also aim to perform some world premieres in 2024 too — so watch out."

Result:

Adjudicators: Edward Gregson, Oliver Waespi, Jan Van der Roost

1. Brass Band Oberosterreich (Gunther Reisegger): 187

2. RET Brass Band (Andreas Lackner): 182

3. Brass Band Fröschl Hall: 180

Best Section: Tuba Section of Brass Band OberOstereich

Best Soloist: Thomas Oberleitner (cornet) — Brass Band Fröschl Hall

Winning MD: Gunther Reisegger