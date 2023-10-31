                 

Katrina enjoys Japanese return

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler enjoys the music making and culinary delights of her recent trip to work with the Osaka Harmony Brass Band.

Katrina
  Katrina performed a duet with the band's flugel player Takamasa Suzuki (above)

Tuesday, 31 October 2023

        

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler has just returned from Japan where the Yamaha artist was a guest of the Osaka Harmony Brass Band.

It marked her first visit to the country since 2019 and saw Katrina make both old and new musical connections with fellow performers and Yamaha artists in the Osaka region.

It also included a visit to the Yamaha Atelier who kindly gave her Neo baritone a complete service, as well as discuss the development of the new KM baritone mouthpiece made by the expert Yamaha team.

Talented performers

The main purpose however was to work with the talented performers of Osaka Harmony Brass which proved to be one of many highlights of her short visit, delivering lessons and tuition as well as performing and rehearsing with the band.

"It was fantastic trip and a reminder of what a wonderful country and incredibly enthusiastic and talented brass band movement there is there,"Katrina told 4BR.

"It was a pleasure to conduct this fine group of musicians, and to work on stylistic approaches and in broadening their concept of tonal sound.

They were very receptive, as their desire to be an authentic sounding British style brass band is high. I was really impressed with their appetite to learn and to try something new."

14th floor performance

Katrina joined the band in performing at the Hankyu British Fair in central Osaka. Hankyu is regarded as one of the most prestigious department stores in Japan with a stunning 14th floor exhibition hall.

"It was a very British occasion,"Katrina said, "so the sound of brass band playing was perfect."

The baritone star took the opportunity to perform music by British composers written for her by the likes of Peter Graham, whilst she joined one of the band's finest players Takamasa Suzuki, for Edward Gregson's 'One September Morning' for baritone and flugel.

They were very receptive, as their desire to be an authentic sounding British style brass band is high. I was really impressed with their appetite to learn and to try something newKatrina Marzella-Wheeler

Culinary repertoire

The trip also inspired Katrina to expand her culinary repertoire too — with amazing chicken dishes her favourite.

"The wonderful hospitality that was provided included incredible food. I really enjoyed the Yakatori, a special barbecue where we sampled some great grilled chicken as well as amazing deep fried quail eggs with shells on."

Katrina added: "It all made for a memorable trip and a huge thanks go to Takamasa Suzuki, Naoko Osaka, Miyuki Akimoto, Yuji Tomita, and all at Osaka Harmony Brass for making it possible and so much fun.

I'm now looking forward to returning in the 2024-2025 season to conduct Osaka again."

        

