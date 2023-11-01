Report & Results: 2023 NWABBA Rochdale Contest

Mark Peacock leads Longridge to success as there are section victories for Tewit, Dobcross Silver and Littleborough in Rochdale

The North West Amateur Brass Band Association contest made a welcome return to the competitive calendar, as 16 bands from the North West, Yorkshire and the North of England made their way to Wardle Academy in Greater Manchester.

Adjudicator Andrea Price had a full day of high quality own-choice test-piece music making to compare and contrast in each of the sections, with encouraging performances on show not only from the winners but with each of the competing bands.

Longridge victory

There was a return to the top-set of the podium for Longridge in the joint Championship/First Section with a well-crafted rendition of Edward Gregson's 'Of Distant Memories' taking the honours under Mark Peacock.

Aided by a fine contribution from 'Best Instrumentalist' winner Georgina Atkinson on solo cornet, it proved to be good enough for the Senior Trophy contender to pip First Section Yorkshire rivals Hade Edge who performed 'Tallis Variations'.

Third place went to the consistent Skelmanthorpe who played 'The Essence of Time', enhanced by their 'Best Percussion team', with Marsden Silver's 'The Year of the Dragon' in fourth.

Another Tewit success

Tewit Silver followed on from their recent victory at the Stanley Brass Band Entertainment Contest by making the long trip down from the North East to secure the Second Section honours.

Their excellent reprise of 'Lakeland Variations' which saw them come fifth at the recent Cheltenham National Final claimed a deserved victory over the North West duo of Besses Boys ('Lions of Legends') and Uppermill ('Life Ablaze').

The remaining places went to Barnsley Brass, whose rendition of 'Renaissance' was enhanced by a wonderful contribution by cornet player Jacob Bramley to take the 'Best Instrumentalist' award, and Delph, who played 'Purcell Variations'.

Lovely time

Talking about their victory on their Facebook page they said: "We all had a lovely time and we've always enjoyed supporting the Rochdale Contest.

Following the Nationals, we lost many key players for their next adventures. We are sure this a major plus for several university bands around the UK and we wish them all well: They will be missed!

This contest was important as it was a chance for our new formation to compete. We have players who have swapped seats and some who have swapped instruments, along with new friends joining the band. Thanks has to go to everyone for their hard work and especially to our MD Martin Hall for his direction and vision."

Commanding Dobcross

In the Third Section it was Dobcross Silver who claimed their second title of the season as Jason M Smith led them to victory with a fine rendition of 'Laudate Dominum'.

It saw them repel the strong challenge of rivals Thornton Cleveleys who performed 'The Aeronauts', with Trinity Girls in third with their rendition of 'Music for a Festival'. Their solo cornet player Marie Hart won the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

Reflecting on the win on their Facebook page they said: "Another fantastic performance. Winners and two more trophies! This follows our win at Buxton a few months ago and from the Darley Dale and Holmfirth contests.

Together with a highly successful Whit Friday and some amazing concerts this has been another standout year. The band is getting better and better, rising up the world rankings, and we fully intend to keep the momentum going."

Super Littleborough

There was a super victory in the Fourth Section as Littleborough claimed their first title success in many years with a cracking performance of 'Lake of the Moon' led by Ashley Higgins and enhanced by their 'Best Instrumentalist' flugel player.

Looking at the record books you may have to go back to around 1985 for the last time the band claimed a contest success, so little wonder they were delighted to have taken the honours from rivals Stalybridge ('Henry the Fifth'), with St Johns Mossley ('Napoleon on the Alps') in third.

It was also an encouraging day for the contest organisers with the excellent facilities on offer at Wardle Academy and the warm welcome from volunteers form the NWABBA ensuring the day ran smoothly.

Results:

Championship/First Section:

Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Longbridge (Mark Peacock)

2. Hade Edge (Lewis Bettles)

3. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)

4. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)

Best Instrumentalist: Georgina Atkinson (cornet) — Longridge

Best Percussion: Skelmanthorpe

Best NWABBA Band: Longridge





Second Section:

Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

2. Besses Boys (James Holt)

3. Uppermill (James Garlick)

4. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)

5. Delph (Phil Goodwin)

Best Instrumentalist: Jacob Bramley (cornet) — Barnsley Brass

Best NWABBA Band: Besses Boys





Third Section:

Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Dobcross Silver (Jason M. Smith)

2. Thornton Cleveleys (Steve Tarry)

3. Trinity Girls (Anna Hughes-Williams)

4. BMP (Europe) Goodshaw (Dean Redfern)

Best Instrumentalist: Marie Hart (cornet) — Trinity Girls

Best NWABBA Band: Dobcross Silver





Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Littleborough (Ashley Higgins)

2. Stalybridge (Nigel Lawless)

3. St John's Mossley (David W Ashworth)

Best Instrumentalist: (flugel) — Littleborough

Best NWABBA Band: Littleborough