Radio: Sunday Bandstand 29th October

Music to enjoy from around the world from world class bands

Sunday Bandstand
  There is plenty of great brass band music to enjoy from Chris Helme

Thursday, 02 November 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 29th October

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-29-october-2023/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Barnard Castle
Goff Richards
Mount Charles Band
MD: Bryan Hurdley

Marco Spada Overture
Daniel Auber arr. Howard Lorriman
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs

Pavane for a Spanish Princess of Long Ago
Ravel arr. Howard Snell
Soloist: Robert Watson
Desford Colliery Dowty Band
MD: Howard Snell

Polka from The Bartered Bride
Bedrich Smetana arr. Denis Wright
Canny Brass
MD: Hans Nigg

Serenata
Enrico Toselli arr. Thomas Ruedi
Soloist: Neil Jackson
CWS (Glasgow) Band
MD: Raymond Tennant

The Firebird Suite
Igor Stravinsky arr. Ray Farr
Buy as you view Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs

Holiday in Berlin
Frank Zappa
Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag
MD: Reid Gilje

Danzon Number 2
Arturo Marquez arr. Derek Broadbent
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

St Clements (The Day Thou Gavest)
Arr. Andrew Blyth
The Massed Staff Bands of the ISB, Amsterdam, Canadian, Chicago,
German, Japan, Melbourne and New York
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Sons of New Zealand March
Alexander Frame Lithgow
The Wellington Metropolitan Fire Brigade Band
MD: Not Known

A Symphonic Requiem
Thomas Trachsel
Scottish Co-op Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs

Don't Cry for me Argentina from Evita
Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim arr. Ron Sebregts
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: Allan Withington

What a Wonderful Day
Sidney Cox arr. Andreas Holmlund
International Staff Band
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Gershwin Medley
George Gershwin
Vocalist: Robert Pilon
Pianist: William Way
Canadian Staff Band
BM: John Lam

Listen to the Mocking Bird
Erik Leidzen
Lexington Brass Band
MD Ronald Holz

Maple Leaf Forever
Martyn Thomas
Soloist: Wilbert Zwier
Provinciale Brass Band Groningen
MD: Richard Visser

Angel of the North
Richard Grantham
Brass Band de Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde

Senator March
George Allan
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

