Radio: Sunday Bandstand 29th October

Music to enjoy from around the world from world class bands Chris Helme

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 29th October

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-29-october-2023/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Barnard Castle

Goff Richards

Mount Charles Band

MD: Bryan Hurdley

Marco Spada Overture

Daniel Auber arr. Howard Lorriman

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs

Pavane for a Spanish Princess of Long Ago

Ravel arr. Howard Snell

Soloist: Robert Watson

Desford Colliery Dowty Band

MD: Howard Snell

Polka from The Bartered Bride

Bedrich Smetana arr. Denis Wright

Canny Brass

MD: Hans Nigg

Serenata

Enrico Toselli arr. Thomas Ruedi

Soloist: Neil Jackson

CWS (Glasgow) Band

MD: Raymond Tennant

The Firebird Suite

Igor Stravinsky arr. Ray Farr

Buy as you view Cory Band

MD: Dr Robert Childs

Holiday in Berlin

Frank Zappa

Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag

MD: Reid Gilje

Danzon Number 2

Arturo Marquez arr. Derek Broadbent

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

St Clements (The Day Thou Gavest)

Arr. Andrew Blyth

The Massed Staff Bands of the ISB, Amsterdam, Canadian, Chicago,

German, Japan, Melbourne and New York

BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Sons of New Zealand March

Alexander Frame Lithgow

The Wellington Metropolitan Fire Brigade Band

MD: Not Known

A Symphonic Requiem

Thomas Trachsel

Scottish Co-op Band

MD: Dr Robert Childs

Don't Cry for me Argentina from Evita

Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim arr. Ron Sebregts

Brighouse & Rastrick

MD: Allan Withington

What a Wonderful Day

Sidney Cox arr. Andreas Holmlund

International Staff Band

BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Gershwin Medley

George Gershwin

Vocalist: Robert Pilon

Pianist: William Way

Canadian Staff Band

BM: John Lam

Listen to the Mocking Bird

Erik Leidzen

Lexington Brass Band

MD Ronald Holz

Maple Leaf Forever

Martyn Thomas

Soloist: Wilbert Zwier

Provinciale Brass Band Groningen

MD: Richard Visser

Angel of the North

Richard Grantham

Brass Band de Waldsang

MD: Rieks van der Velde

Senator March

George Allan

CWS (Manchester) Band

MD: Alex Mortimer

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...