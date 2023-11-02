Radio: Sunday Bandstand 29th October

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 29th October
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.
To enjoy:
To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-29-october-2023/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Barnard Castle
Goff Richards
Mount Charles Band
MD: Bryan Hurdley
Marco Spada Overture
Daniel Auber arr. Howard Lorriman
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs
Pavane for a Spanish Princess of Long Ago
Ravel arr. Howard Snell
Soloist: Robert Watson
Desford Colliery Dowty Band
MD: Howard Snell
Polka from The Bartered Bride
Bedrich Smetana arr. Denis Wright
Canny Brass
MD: Hans Nigg
Serenata
Enrico Toselli arr. Thomas Ruedi
Soloist: Neil Jackson
CWS (Glasgow) Band
MD: Raymond Tennant
The Firebird Suite
Igor Stravinsky arr. Ray Farr
Buy as you view Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs
Holiday in Berlin
Frank Zappa
Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag
MD: Reid Gilje
Danzon Number 2
Arturo Marquez arr. Derek Broadbent
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
St Clements (The Day Thou Gavest)
Arr. Andrew Blyth
The Massed Staff Bands of the ISB, Amsterdam, Canadian, Chicago,
German, Japan, Melbourne and New York
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb
Sons of New Zealand March
Alexander Frame Lithgow
The Wellington Metropolitan Fire Brigade Band
MD: Not Known
A Symphonic Requiem
Thomas Trachsel
Scottish Co-op Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs
Don't Cry for me Argentina from Evita
Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim arr. Ron Sebregts
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: Allan Withington
What a Wonderful Day
Sidney Cox arr. Andreas Holmlund
International Staff Band
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb
Gershwin Medley
George Gershwin
Vocalist: Robert Pilon
Pianist: William Way
Canadian Staff Band
BM: John Lam
Listen to the Mocking Bird
Erik Leidzen
Lexington Brass Band
MD Ronald Holz
Maple Leaf Forever
Martyn Thomas
Soloist: Wilbert Zwier
Provinciale Brass Band Groningen
MD: Richard Visser
Angel of the North
Richard Grantham
Brass Band de Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde
Senator March
George Allan
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...