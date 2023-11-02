Shirley ranks boosted by brace of new signings

Poppy Taylor and Alun David join the ranks of Shirley Band in the Midlands.

Top section Shirley Band from Solihull in the West Midlands has welcomed a brace of new players to its ranks.

Joining on solo cornet is first year Royal Birmingham Conservatoire student Poppy Taylor, whilst Alun David rejoins the band on solo trombone.

Youth and experience

Poppy was previously a member of Poulton-Le-Fylde and has also played with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, the Halle Youth Orchestra, and the English Schools Orchestra. She is also a former member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Meanwhile, Alun first played with the band in 1975 and has since enjoyed playing with the Telford Orchestra in Shropshire, and with Ska and reggae band, The Superskas. He has previously played trombone, baritone and euphonium with Shirley Band.

It's fantastic to have Poppy and Alun on board Shirley Band

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Thrilled

Speaking about signing, Poppy said: "I'm thrilled to be joining and I'm excited to see what the future holds."Alan added: "It's great to be rejoining Shirley Band after being in touch over so many years."

Band Manager Sally Middleton told 4BR: "It's fantastic to have Poppy and Alun on board. Poppy has already impressed us all with her sound and poise, especially having recently deputised for the band on principal cornet.

It's also fantastic to have Alun back — even though he has always been a great friend and supporter of the band."