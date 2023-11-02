                 

*
banner

News

Shirley ranks boosted by brace of new signings

Poppy Taylor and Alun David join the ranks of Shirley Band in the Midlands.

Shirley Band
  There has been a warm welcome to the new players

Thursday, 02 November 2023

        

Top section Shirley Band from Solihull in the West Midlands has welcomed a brace of new players to its ranks.

Joining on solo cornet is first year Royal Birmingham Conservatoire student Poppy Taylor, whilst Alun David rejoins the band on solo trombone.

Youth and experience

Poppy was previously a member of Poulton-Le-Fylde and has also played with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, the Halle Youth Orchestra, and the English Schools Orchestra. She is also a former member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Meanwhile, Alun first played with the band in 1975 and has since enjoyed playing with the Telford Orchestra in Shropshire, and with Ska and reggae band, The Superskas. He has previously played trombone, baritone and euphonium with Shirley Band.

It's fantastic to have Poppy and Alun on boardShirley Band

Thrilled

Speaking about signing, Poppy said: "I'm thrilled to be joining and I'm excited to see what the future holds."Alan added: "It's great to be rejoining Shirley Band after being in touch over so many years."

Band Manager Sally Middleton told 4BR: "It's fantastic to have Poppy and Alun on board. Poppy has already impressed us all with her sound and poise, especially having recently deputised for the band on principal cornet.

It's also fantastic to have Alun back — even though he has always been a great friend and supporter of the band."

        

TAGS: Shirley

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fodens VAT

Foden's welcome VAT approach

November 2 • Foden's have made a new business partnership connection with a VAT & Customs consultancy firm.

Shirley Band

Shirley ranks boosted by brace of new signings

November 2 • Poppy Taylor and Alun David join the ranks of Shirley Band in the Midlands.

Sovereign

Sovereign makes global composer connection

November 2 • Sovereign Brass has announced the appointment of New Zealander Fendall Hill as their new Associate Composer.

Sunday Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 29th October

November 2 • Music to enjoy from around the world from world class bands Chris Helme

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Felixstowe

Sunday 5 November • St John the Baptist Church, Felixstowe IP11 7PW

Abertillery Town Band - Annual Concert

Saturday 11 November • The Met, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1 AL

The GUS Band - Remembrance Day Concert

Saturday 11 November • Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, Kettering, NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Hepworth Band with Conductor Frank Renton

Sunday 12 November • Yeadon Town Hall LS19 7PP

Vacancies »

Carlton Brass

November 1 • Carlton Brass (Nottingham, first section) are looking for a talented trombonist to lead our favourite section. We'd *love* to develop an enthusiastic, improving player, but an established player would also be very welcome as we aim for the Area 2024.

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

November 1 • Lofthouse are currently looking for: Trombone, Baritone, 2nd Euphonium, Basses and Kit. If you are an ambitious and committed player looking for a band we'd love to hear from you. If you are a beginner or a little rusty why not try our Brass Roots band

Uppermill Band

October 31 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top