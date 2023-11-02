BrookWright Music: Pyrenean Carol Suite (David Taylor)

Bag yourself an early Christmas present for your band with a festive cracker.

BrookWright Music's ever-expanding catalogue now includes over 30 brass band Christmas titles by some of the movement's most renowned composers and arrangers.

This attractive suite for brass band by David Taylor is aimed at being an excellent addition for bands looking add some internationalism to their concert programmes.

Five carols

It features five traditional carols from the Pyrenees region of Spain:

i. Nadal Tindaire (Jingling Christmas) — Occitan traditional

ii. Gabriel's Message (Birjina Gaztetto Bat Zegoen) — Basque traditional

iii. El Noi de la Mare (The Child of the Mother) — Catalan traditional

iv. Paure Satan (Poor Satan) — Occitan traditional

v. Fum, Fum, Fum! — Catalan traditional

Although the suite is intended to be performed whole, it is also intended for usage with a selection of movements on occasions where a shorter piece is wanted.

Formats:

Suggested formats include a single movement alone (2, 3, and 5 are likely most appropriate), a pair of movements (any of the first four, plus 5), and a suite of three or four movements (1 and 5, plus one or two of 2, 3, or 4 in the middle).

It is suggested that a good way to design a 'pick-your-own-suite' from the movements is to think of the earlier movements as introductory to the final movement.

Rolling score

To view a rolling score video featuring Kidlington Concert Brass please visit:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIGdul-yxxg

Difficulty Level: Third Section +

Download

PDFs available for instant download at: www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/pyrenean-carol-suite-brass-band-david-taylor

The sheet music is available from:

UK: www.brassband.co.uk

USA: www.cimarronmusic.com

Price: $89.99