Percussion addition at Dobcross

Euan Kneale joins Dobcross Silver Band ahead of their weekend contest appearance at Darley Dale.

Dobcross Silver Band has announced the signing of Euan Kneale to their percussion team ahead of their appearance at the Darley Dale contest this weekend.

Brought up in Diggle, Euan is a local player and has played in many successful bands in the North West and Yorkshire, with the type of outstanding experience the band say they have been looking for. He recently helped Dobcross out when they took part at the recent NWBBA Rochdale contest.

Ability

MD Jason M Smith told 4BR: "With the demands on percussion in the lower sections, we felt it necessary to recruit a player of Euan's ability in order to meet the demands of test pieces and enhance our concert programmes.

We would also like to thank percussionist and contest secretary Cathy Heaven for her fantastic service to us and wish her the best of luck in her work commitments as she leaves us to concentrate on her professional career."