AoBBA issues conflict of interest statement

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators clarifies its position on the conflict of interest of its members when accepting contest appointments.

  The Association has issued a statement outlining its position on conflicts of interest.

Wednesday, 08 November 2023

        

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has issued a statement clarifying its position regarding the action that should be taken by its members in respect to potential conflicts of interest arising when accepting a contest adjudication appointment.

It follows the resignation of Roger Webster from the Association following the recent National Final at the Royal Albert Hall.

Statement

The statement says:

"We have recently been contacted and become aware of comments in regards to conflicts of interest with this statement endeavouring to provide clarity on our position.

AoBBA's constitution places responsibility very firmly on the contest organiser's shoulders.

The adjudicator is duty bound to inform the contest controller as soon as a conflict of interest is known, and then it is up to the contest to decide how to proceed.

Any member of AoBBA can propose any change to the constitution up to fourteen days before the AGM, by contacting the secretary, where the proposal will be discussed and voted upon. The AGM takes place in January of each year, with the next one scheduled for January 2024.

We continue to advocate our successful trainee programme as one of the only programmes in the world where adjudicators of the future can learn from and share ideas with experienced adjudicators.

We believe the guidance and support provided to be invaluable in ensuring our members provide the high-quality adjudications you, the public, rightly expect, with the scheme also being endorsed by London College of Music.

AoBBA remains committed to delivering its mission statement: "Delivering professional and experienced adjudication for the modern brass band contest"and we are always open to discussion on any matters of adjudication with contest organisers, where such input is invited."

        

