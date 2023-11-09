Looking to demonstrate some pre-love to help your playing?

With the contest trade stand season now at an end, Band Supplies has some fantastic deals on offer on pre-loved and demonstration instruments.
Instruments
The demo instruments are essentially brand new stock that may have a small blemish or tiny mark which don't affect the playing quality of the instrument and makes them especially good value for money. They come with a 24-month warranty.
The pre-loved second hand instruments have all been fully serviced and come with a 3-month warranty.
All are available to purchase from the Band Supplies Leeds store with nationwide delivery available free of charge.
Call
Call 0113 2453097 email leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk or Chris directly on chris_tudball@yahoo.com
Cornet & Soprano:
Ex-demonstration instruments:
Yamaha Neo 8335G Cornet (lacquer): £2,300.00
Besson 928 Sovereign Cornet (silver): £2,500.00
Besson 2028 Prestige Cornet (silver): £3,200.00
Pre-loved:
Yamaha YCR6610T Soprano (lacquer): £395.00
S/H 8335 Xeno Cornet (lacquer): £1,195.00
Refurbished:
Besson Sovereign 928 Cornet (silver) as new: £1,795.00
Flugel:
Pre-loved:
Courtois 157 (silver): £1,295.00
Tenor Horn:
Pre-loved:
Geneva Oldroyd Cardinal (lacquer): £1,495.00
Baritone:
Ex-demonstration instruments:
Sovereign 955-8-0 (gold): £3,995.00
Yamaha YBH831S Neo (silver): £3,795.00
Pre-loved:
Courtois Pro (lacquer): £795.00
Euphonium:
Ex-demonstration instruments:
Besson BE2052-2-0 Prestige (silver): £6,200.00
Pre-loved:
Besson Sovereign 968 (lacquer): £2,400.00
Yamaha Neo (silver): £2,795.00
Trombone:
Ex-demonstration instruments:
Excel Thayer Valve Bb/F: £495.00
Pre-loved:
Holton TR181 Bass Trombone: £1,795.00
Tuba:
Ex-demonstration instruments:
Besson 982-2-0 Sovereign EEb Tuba (silver): £6,500.00
Besson 994-2-0 Sovereign BBb Tuba (silver): £8,200.00
Pre-loved:
Besson 982-1-0 EEb Tuba (lacquer): £3,500.00
Wessex Soloist 17"Bell EEb Tuba (silver): £1,595.00
Yamaha 632 EEb Tuba (lacquer): £2,495.00