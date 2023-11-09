Looking to demonstrate some pre-love to help your playing?

Bands Supplies have plenty of great deals to be had on ex-demo and pre-loved second hand instruments — so just get in touch with Chris...

With the contest trade stand season now at an end, Band Supplies has some fantastic deals on offer on pre-loved and demonstration instruments.

Instruments

The demo instruments are essentially brand new stock that may have a small blemish or tiny mark which don't affect the playing quality of the instrument and makes them especially good value for money. They come with a 24-month warranty.

The pre-loved second hand instruments have all been fully serviced and come with a 3-month warranty.

All are available to purchase from the Band Supplies Leeds store with nationwide delivery available free of charge.

Call

Call 0113 2453097 email leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk or Chris directly on chris_tudball@yahoo.com

Cornet & Soprano:

Ex-demonstration instruments:

Yamaha Neo 8335G Cornet (lacquer): £2,300.00

Besson 928 Sovereign Cornet (silver): £2,500.00

Besson 2028 Prestige Cornet (silver): £3,200.00

Pre-loved:

Yamaha YCR6610T Soprano (lacquer): £395.00

S/H 8335 Xeno Cornet (lacquer): £1,195.00

Refurbished:

Besson Sovereign 928 Cornet (silver) as new: £1,795.00

Flugel:

Pre-loved:

Courtois 157 (silver): £1,295.00

Tenor Horn:

Pre-loved:

Geneva Oldroyd Cardinal (lacquer): £1,495.00

Baritone:

Ex-demonstration instruments:

Sovereign 955-8-0 (gold): £3,995.00

Yamaha YBH831S Neo (silver): £3,795.00

Pre-loved:

Courtois Pro (lacquer): £795.00

Euphonium:

Ex-demonstration instruments:

Besson BE2052-2-0 Prestige (silver): £6,200.00

Pre-loved:

Besson Sovereign 968 (lacquer): £2,400.00

Yamaha Neo (silver): £2,795.00

Trombone:

Ex-demonstration instruments:

Excel Thayer Valve Bb/F: £495.00

Pre-loved:

Holton TR181 Bass Trombone: £1,795.00

Tuba:

Ex-demonstration instruments:

Besson 982-2-0 Sovereign EEb Tuba (silver): £6,500.00

Besson 994-2-0 Sovereign BBb Tuba (silver): £8,200.00

Pre-loved:

Besson 982-1-0 EEb Tuba (lacquer): £3,500.00

Wessex Soloist 17"Bell EEb Tuba (silver): £1,595.00

Yamaha 632 EEb Tuba (lacquer): £2,495.00