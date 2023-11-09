                 

Looking to demonstrate some pre-love to help your playing?

Bands Supplies have plenty of great deals to be had on ex-demo and pre-loved second hand instruments — so just get in touch with Chris...

Band Supplies
  Chris Tudball will be on hand to give you expert advice and guidance

Thursday, 09 November 2023

        

With the contest trade stand season now at an end, Band Supplies has some fantastic deals on offer on pre-loved and demonstration instruments.

Instruments

The demo instruments are essentially brand new stock that may have a small blemish or tiny mark which don't affect the playing quality of the instrument and makes them especially good value for money. They come with a 24-month warranty.

The pre-loved second hand instruments have all been fully serviced and come with a 3-month warranty.

All are available to purchase from the Band Supplies Leeds store with nationwide delivery available free of charge.

Call

Call 0113 2453097 email leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk or Chris directly on chris_tudball@yahoo.com

Cornet & Soprano:

Ex-demonstration instruments:

Yamaha Neo 8335G Cornet (lacquer): £2,300.00
Besson 928 Sovereign Cornet (silver): £2,500.00
Besson 2028 Prestige Cornet (silver): £3,200.00

Pre-loved:
Yamaha YCR6610T Soprano (lacquer): £395.00
S/H 8335 Xeno Cornet (lacquer): £1,195.00

Refurbished:
Besson Sovereign 928 Cornet (silver) as new: £1,795.00

Flugel:

Pre-loved:

Courtois 157 (silver): £1,295.00

Tenor Horn:

Pre-loved:
Geneva Oldroyd Cardinal (lacquer): £1,495.00

Baritone:

Ex-demonstration instruments:

Sovereign 955-8-0 (gold): £3,995.00
Yamaha YBH831S Neo (silver): £3,795.00

Pre-loved:
Courtois Pro (lacquer): £795.00

Euphonium:

Ex-demonstration instruments:

Besson BE2052-2-0 Prestige (silver): £6,200.00

Pre-loved:
Besson Sovereign 968 (lacquer): £2,400.00
Yamaha Neo (silver): £2,795.00

Trombone:

Ex-demonstration instruments:

Excel Thayer Valve Bb/F: £495.00

Pre-loved:
Holton TR181 Bass Trombone: £1,795.00

Tuba:

Ex-demonstration instruments:

Besson 982-2-0 Sovereign EEb Tuba (silver): £6,500.00
Besson 994-2-0 Sovereign BBb Tuba (silver): £8,200.00

Pre-loved:
Besson 982-1-0 EEb Tuba (lacquer): £3,500.00
Wessex Soloist 17"Bell EEb Tuba (silver): £1,595.00
Yamaha 632 EEb Tuba (lacquer): £2,495.00

        

