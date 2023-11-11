Exciting new duo to lead resurgence at Hatfield & Askern

Two former principal cornet players in Richard Marshall and Vicki Kennedy return to lead the musical direction of Hatfield & Askern Band

Former principal cornet players Richard Marshall and Vicki Kennedy have been announced as the new conducting partnership to lead Hatfield & Askern Band.

The duo has been associated with the Yorkshire ensemble for many years and will take up their new roles with immediate effect.

Privilege

Speaking about the appointment, Richard said: "Further developing my conducting is something I've been keen to do, and to be able to do that with the band that gave me such an important start to my playing career is a huge privilege."

The Black Dyke principal cornet player added: "I'm also delighted to connect again with one of my former students, Vicki, who I will mentor and who will lead things in my absence."

Inspiration

Vicki added: "I'm also looking forward to stepping into this new role and to work again with Richard, who has been a great inspiration to me for many years. This is a new direction for me but something I'm excited to develop through this partnership."

With a solid nucleus of players the band is now looking forward to taking part in the upcoming Leicestershire BBA contest followed by a busy festive period before looking towards the Yorkshire Area Second Section contest in March.

We are excited to make these appointments. The band is now in a good position to develop, and the new conducting team will spearhead that resurgence Richard Brown

Resurgence

Welcoming the duo to their roles, Hatfield & Askern Band Manager Rob Brown added: "We are excited to make these appointments. The band is now in a good position to develop, and the new conducting team will spearhead that resurgence.

The passion and experience of Richard and Vicki has already instilled huge enthusiasm and commitment amongst everyone involved in the band."