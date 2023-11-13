Ambitious target reached for fundraising campaign

A fundraising campaign for Bowel Cancer UK in memory of player Steve Munn has reached its huge target — with more to come.

Players from Ware Brass and Potters Bar Town, as well as several others from the London area have reached their ambitious fundraising £10,000 target for Bowel Cancer UK.

Steve Munn, a stalwart bass player of both Ware Brass and Potters Bar tragically died from the disease in December last year. As a mark of their love and affection, his family and friends then set about raising funds for Bowel Cancer UK with 'Brassed Off With Cancer'.

Starlings

Those efforts began in late April with a spectacular concert featuring over 70 brass players performing music connected to Steve and his life, including 'Starlings' by Alan Fernie, which was commissioned and dedicated to his memory.

It has since been published by Timbercroft Publishing with a donation from each sale going to Bowel Cancer UK.

After the success of this concert, which raised more than £4,000, the fundraising efforts continued at Whit Friday, Hatfield House (the childhood home of Queen Elizabeth I) and other concerts and events across Hertfordshire.

Driving force

Speaking about the amazing achievement Steve wife, Sarah, who has been such a driving force behind it, said: "I'm blown away by people's generosity.

Bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in the UK and this money raised will go towards research which will deliver improvements in bowel cancer survival in our lifetime."

Both bands are continuing to fundraise as the first anniversary of Steve's passing approaches. Ware Brass' Disney themed concert on 18th November will be followed by a Christmas Concert on 16th December, the first anniversary of Steve's death, where the band will perform 'Starlings' in his memory.

Further information and support

To purchase Starlings by Alan Fernie:

https://www.timbercroftpublishing.com/shop/?store-page=Starlings%20(Alan%20Fernie)-p574319239

To find out more about the concerts go to:

Ware Brass Disney Spectacular:

https://warebrassdisney.eventbrite.co.uk/?fbclid=IwAR1EyIBEKf4QmWl0X32CgpLVZifloxbr_zh9m1KGs-KW2BAaf-H30D7Vow4

To donate to Brassed Off with Cancer: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brassedoffwithcancer

For further information about Bowel Cancer UK:

https://www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk/