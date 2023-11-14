                 

Medieval musical festivities in York

There is an outstanding programme of early festive music to be heard in York this December.

York
  The festive music takes place in the heart of York

Tuesday, 14 November 2023

        

This December the popular York Early Music Christmas festival returns to the National Centre for Early Music with an outstanding programme of festive concerts.

Created in 1997, it showcases the wealth of music associated with Advent, Christmas and Epiphany, from the Medieval to the Baroque, intertwined with the sagas, stories and tales of the North.

It takes place between the 2nd & 9th December with most performances taking place in the National Centre for Early Music's home, the beautiful medieval St Margaret's Church in York.

Radio 3

The festival will be featured on BBC Radio 3's 'In Tune' on Monday 26th November when the Gesualdo Six will be speaking to Katie Derham and performing a selection of their work.

Speaking to 4BR, Delma Tomlin, MBE, Director National Centre for Early Music said: "Our festival is one of the highlights of the city's Christmas calendar. This December we delighted to present an array of atmospheric concerts featuring music from the Medieval times, through the ages and ending with Bach's glorious 'Christmas Oratorio'.

The concerts are the perfect way to celebrate Yuletide and we look forward to seeing old friends and welcoming new ones at the special time of year."

This December we delighted to present an array of atmospheric concerts featuring music from the Medieval times, through the ages and ending with Bach's glorious 'Christmas Oratorio' Delma Tomlin, MBE

Highlights:
Saturday 2nd December:

Flutes & Frets
European Court and Salon Music

This talented duo received a grant from the European Festivals Fund for Emerging Artists and recently performed in Antwerp and Krakow.

Gesualdo Six & Fretwork Viol Consort

Secret Byrd

Celebrate the 400th anniversary of William Byrd with this extraordinary immersive experience by candlelight, mixing voices, viols and theatricality.

Sunday 3rd December:

The Harmonious Society of Tickle-Fiddle Gentlemen

A Christmas Song — The 'original' Messiah
Presenting the only surviving Nativity story set in England in the baroque era, the original Messiah and possibly the first oratorio in English.

Monday 4th December:
Fiddlesticks

Three Parts on a Ground: European Court Music for three violins and continuo

Violinists Huw Davies, Kati Debretzeni and Debbie Diamond are joined by harpsichordist Steven Devine for a glorious programme of Pachelbel, Corelli and Bach.

Thursday 7th December:
The Marian Consort

'For delighting the people' — A Jacobean Christmas

One of the festival's favourite vocal groups returns for a very special seasonal programme from the Golden Age of English composers.

Friday 8th December: Ceruleo

Love Restor'd

The summer of 1660 — London's theatres are reopening — time for one Henry Purcell to make his entrance on the musical stage. The programme encompasses some of Purcell's most famous pieces, alongside work by John Blow and John Eccles.

Saturday 9th December: Baroque In The North

Panettone or Buche de Noel? Festive sweetmeats

This multi-instrumented programme spans music from Versailles to Rome adding in some Advent spirit with a tempting set of "French Noels".

Yorkshire Bach Choir, Yorkshire Baroque Soloists: Bach Christmas Oratorio

A truly magnificent way to celebrate Christmas — JS Bach at his most glorious.

Tickets:

Full programme details available at: https://www.ncem.co.uk/yemcf/

York Early Music Christmas Festival online: https://www.ncem.co.uk/christmas-online/

        

BOOK

New book celebrates Fabulous Female Musicians

November 14 • 21 remarkable female musicians are interviewed for a new book from award winning author Sammy Stein.

Leiceter

Countdown for LBBA Contest

November 14 • There is plenty of great music making to look forward to this weekend in Loughborough — so make sure you get along and enjoy it all.

Dutch Open

2024 Dutch Open ready for entries

November 14 • The popular Dutch Open Championships returns once more next June with a closing date for entries looming fast...

