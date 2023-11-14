2024 Dutch Open ready for entries

The popular Dutch Open Championships returns once more next June with a closing date for entries looming fast...

It has been confirmed that they 2024 Dutch Open Brass Band Championships (DOBC) will take place on June 8th in Groningen.

The event has already made an impressive mark on the European contesting calendar and now forms an integral part of the larger Groningen Brass Experience (GBE).

This four-day festival features in- and outdoor concerts, educational activities, collaboration opportunities for amateurs with seasoned professionals, and genre-defying partnerships.

Three sections

The DOBC is structured into three competitive sections: (Championship/First/Second), with each band presenting a 30-minute programme, which must include a substantial piece of repertoire.

Additionally, the competition features prizes for 'Best Soloist' and 'Best Programme'. The defending Championship Section title holder are Brass Band Willebroek from Belgium.

Deadline and more information:

The deadline for contest entries is December 1st

For more information: https://www.groningenbrass.com/en/dobc-3/

or contact@groningenbrass.com