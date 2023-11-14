                 

*
banner

News

2024 Dutch Open ready for entries

The popular Dutch Open Championships returns once more next June with a closing date for entries looming fast...

Dutch Open
  The competition takes place in Groningen

Tuesday, 14 November 2023

        

It has been confirmed that they 2024 Dutch Open Brass Band Championships (DOBC) will take place on June 8th in Groningen.

The event has already made an impressive mark on the European contesting calendar and now forms an integral part of the larger Groningen Brass Experience (GBE).

This four-day festival features in- and outdoor concerts, educational activities, collaboration opportunities for amateurs with seasoned professionals, and genre-defying partnerships.

Three sections

The DOBC is structured into three competitive sections: (Championship/First/Second), with each band presenting a 30-minute programme, which must include a substantial piece of repertoire.

Additionally, the competition features prizes for 'Best Soloist' and 'Best Programme'. The defending Championship Section title holder are Brass Band Willebroek from Belgium.

Deadline and more information:

The deadline for contest entries is December 1st

For more information: https://www.groningenbrass.com/en/dobc-3/
or contact@groningenbrass.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BOOK

New book celebrates Fabulous Female Musicians

November 14 • 21 remarkable female musicians are interviewed for a new book from award winning author Sammy Stein.

Leiceter

Countdown for LBBA Contest

November 14 • There is plenty of great music making to look forward to this weekend in Loughborough — so make sure you get along and enjoy it all.

Dutch Open

2024 Dutch Open ready for entries

November 14 • The popular Dutch Open Championships returns once more next June with a closing date for entries looming fast...

York

Medieval musical festivities in York

November 14 • There is an outstanding programme of early festive music to be heard in York this December.

What's on »

Contest: 46th Brass in Concert

Saturday 18 November • Sage, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

London Central Fellowship Band - Greenford Salvation Army fundraising concert

Saturday 18 November • Holy Cross Church, Ferrymead Gardens UB6 9NJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Fountain City Brass Band(USA)

Sunday 19 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Haverhill Arts Centre

Sunday 19 November • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR

Sheffield Citadel Band Salvation Army - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 23 November • The Salvation Army, Sheffield Citadel, 12 Psalter Lane, Sheffield S11 8YN S11 8YN

Vacancies »

Garforth Brass

November 14 • PRINCIPAL CORNET: Garforth Brass are looking for a Principal Cornet player. We are a friendly 3rd Section contesting and concert band. We have a mix of players of all ages and rehearse Wednesday evenings 7:30pm â€“ 9pm in Garforth.

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band

November 13 • The Band are primarily looking for brass and woodwind players to create a new wind section to increase their repertoire. Not just a Youth Marching Band, we welcome adult players too and do a number of static performances.. No audition/grade required.

Boarshurst Silver Band

November 13 • Solo Trombone & Bb Bass vacancies at Boarshurst Silver Band (1st Sect NW). Sensible selection of concerts/contests throughout the year incl Whit Friday, Senior Cup at Spring Festival. Rehearsals Mon & Thurs at our own band club in Greenfield, Saddleworth.

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top