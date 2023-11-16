                 

Band Supplies delight at Perth record

26 bands and countless friends will head to Perth Concert Hall this weekend — much to the the delight f Ann and Ronnie Tennant of Band Supplies.

Band Supplies
  Ann and Ronnie Tennant are looking forward to meeting up with friends in Perth

Thursday, 16 November 2023

        

The Band Supplies Scottish Challenge contest takes place this weekend, where 26 bands will look to claim the trophy at Perth Concert Hall (Saturday 18th November).

The record line-up of First to Fourth Section contenders is not only testament to the popularity of the contest but also of the support it gains from its main sponsors Band Supplies.

Revitalised

Owners Ann and Ronnie Tennant have told 4BR that not only are they delighted that a revitalised Scottish banding movement continues to support its main domestic events, but that they are equally thrilled to be able to do the same.

"Our congratulations go to the Scottish Brass Band Association for once again organising such a successful event — but our thanks will always go to the bands themselves,"Ann told 4BR.

Family and friends

"It's a huge family of friends — old and new — from youngsters to Life Members of the Association, and we're delighted to be able to support the contest in this way. It's our opportunity to give something directly back and to say thank you to all the bands and players who support us as a business too."

Ann added: "We spend the vast majority of the day chatting and talking! There is never a dull moment and seeing Scottish banding buzzing with enthusiasm and commitment after the challenges of Covid-19 is so heartening.

The support for the event and all the events of the Scottish Festival of Brass over the next two weekends is amazing. We are going to be surrounded by friends."

The support for the event and all the events of the Scottish Festival of Brass over the next two weekends is amazing. We are going to be surrounded by friendsAnn Tennant

Paul Dornan Trophy

Ann and Ronnie are also honoured that they will be on hand to see the award of the Paul Dornan Trophy for the Best Principal Cornet.

Paul was the hugely respected 'top-man' at CWS Glasgow Band for many years and a great friend to the family. His passing is still greatly felt by the whole of the banding movement in Scotland.

"This trophy holds a special place for us and for everyone who knew him,"Ann said. "We took to him as soon we met him with the band. This award is much more than a piece of silverware. It keeps the memory of a wonderful man and brilliant player alive."

        

