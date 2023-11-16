St David's Hall to remain closed for further 18 months

The major Welsh concert hall will remain closed well into 2025.

It has been announced that St David's Hall in Cardiff — venue for two European Championships held in Wales, will now be closed for a further 18-month period due to remedial work and further assessment of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

Giles Ballisat, Arts & Theatres Manager of St David's Hall stated: "We are working hard to relocate shows and transfer tickets where possible. Please bear with us as we work through this challenging time."

The hall was initially closed on 7th September.