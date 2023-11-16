                 

St David's Hall to remain closed for further 18 months

The major Welsh concert hall will remain closed well into 2025.

Thursday, 16 November 2023

        

It has been announced that St David's Hall in Cardiff — venue for two European Championships held in Wales, will now be closed for a further 18-month period due to remedial work and further assessment of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

Giles Ballisat, Arts & Theatres Manager of St David's Hall stated: "We are working hard to relocate shows and transfer tickets where possible. Please bear with us as we work through this challenging time."

The hall was initially closed on 7th September.

        

