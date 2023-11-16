European Comb-ticket release date

500 combi-tickets will go on sale on Friday 1st December for the 2024 European Championships in Palanga.

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) and the organising committee of the EBBC 2024 in Palanga, have announced the release date for combi-tickets for the 45th European Brass Band Championships (EBBC), in association with World of Brass, to be held in Palanga, Lithuania.

Pre-sale

The pre-sale of 500 combi-tickets will open on 1st December.

The Combi-ticket give access to all the events of the European Brass Band Championships 2024 listed below:

2nd May: European Composers Competition — Final

3rd May: EBBC Championship Section — Set Test Piece

4th May: EBBC Challenge Section and EBBC Championship Section Own Choice Piece

4th May: Gala Concert

5th May: European Youth Brass Band Championship — Development and Premier Section.

Time, place and date

The EBBC takes place at Palanga Concert Hall between 27 April — 5 May 2024 and will include the European Composers Competition and the European Youth Brass Band Contest alongside other attractions and events.

This pre-sale is a perfect option to secure your seats in the Palanga Concert Hall and will give you the opportunity to plan your trip in advance.

Official ticket sale

Participating bands will be able to buy their tickets in January via an order form which will be sent once all participating bands are confirmed.

A second opportunity to buy tickets for the event will open on 20th January 2024.

Announcement:





The link to ticket sales will be announced on the official website of the EBBC 2024

www.ebbc2024.orkestras.pro

www.ebba.eu.com

and social media on 1st December 12:00 (CET).

Preparations for EBBC 2024 Palanga is partially financed by the Lithuanian Council for Culture.

Find out more:

https://orkestras.pro/ebbc-2024/welcome/?fbclid=IwAR0sNfKRMNX4wfmfQb0ShDxEQp5aQoeLyYCP21fUGuxP8I2B1Um_2wKgh-Q