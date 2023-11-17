                 

*
banner

News

Get ready to enjoy Brass in Concert

The music making starts this evening as the entertainment starts from The Glasshouse International Centre for Music.

Brass in Concert
  You can sit back and enjoy the contest day action on the Wobplay media platform

Friday, 17 November 2023

        

The 46th Brass in Concert Festival takes place this weekend at the newly named Glasshouse International Centre for Music.

11 of the world's finest bands take part in the main entertainment contest on Saturday 18th November — with defending champion Brighouse & Rastrick up against bands from the UK, Europe and the USA.

Concert

However, the music making starts this evening (Friday 17th November) with the World of Brass in Concert Gala Concert introduced by Frank Renton.

It features Fountain City Brass Band alongside the Bone-Afide trombone quartet. It all kicks off at 7.45pm and will be recorded by World of Brass to be featured on its Wobplay media platform.

Tickets: https://theglasshouseicm.org/seasons/brass-in-concert/

Contest

On Saturday morning though join presenter Iwan Fox at 10.45am and sit back and enjoy 11 fantastic bands performing their 25-minute programmes to see who will be crowned the world's best brass band entertainers.

Tickets: https://theglasshouseicm.org/seasons/brass-in-concert/

Sign up

To find out more and to sign up go to: www.wobplay.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass in Concert

Get ready to enjoy Brass in Concert

November 17 • The music making starts this evening as the entertainment starts from The Glasshouse International Centre for Music.

Besson

Xmas voucher deal on offer in Perth

November 17 • If you are looking for a new Prestige or Sovereign instrument for Christmas — it comes with a voucher bonus too...

wELLS

Alls Wells with trombone prize winners

November 17 • Wells Cathedral School pupil Morgan Bland and his teacher Tom Lees have won prestigious British Trombone Society Annual Awards.

Bold as Brass

Bold as Brass Contest to return in 2024

November 17 • There will be 10 places up for grabs to perform to the crowds at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield next June.

What's on »

Contest: 46th Brass in Concert

Saturday 18 November • Sage, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

London Central Fellowship Band - Greenford Salvation Army fundraising concert

Saturday 18 November • Holy Cross Church, Ferrymead Gardens UB6 9NJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Fountain City Brass Band(USA)

Sunday 19 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Haverhill Arts Centre

Sunday 19 November • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR

Sheffield Citadel Band Salvation Army - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 23 November • The Salvation Army, Sheffield Citadel, 12 Psalter Lane, Sheffield S11 8YN S11 8YN

Vacancies »

York Railway Institute Band

November 16 • 2nd Euphonium Vacancy. . York Railway Institute Band (Championship Section 2024) requires a 2nd Euphonium player to complete our hardworking team. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday evenings in our own bandroom. We welcome students.

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

November 16 • Tenor Trombone, Solo Baritone and Kit Player required to complete our band. Friendly 2nd section band with a good mix of concerts and contesting. Come over and join us. Near Junction 29 of M1. Rehearse Tuesday and Friday 8pm - 10pm.

Garforth Brass

November 14 • PRINCIPAL CORNET: Garforth Brass are looking for a Principal Cornet player. We are a friendly 3rd Section contesting and concert band. We have a mix of players of all ages and rehearse Wednesday evenings 7:30pm â€“ 9pm in Garforth.

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top