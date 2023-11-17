Get ready to enjoy Brass in Concert

The music making starts this evening as the entertainment starts from The Glasshouse International Centre for Music.

The 46th Brass in Concert Festival takes place this weekend at the newly named Glasshouse International Centre for Music.

11 of the world's finest bands take part in the main entertainment contest on Saturday 18th November — with defending champion Brighouse & Rastrick up against bands from the UK, Europe and the USA.

Concert

However, the music making starts this evening (Friday 17th November) with the World of Brass in Concert Gala Concert introduced by Frank Renton.

It features Fountain City Brass Band alongside the Bone-Afide trombone quartet. It all kicks off at 7.45pm and will be recorded by World of Brass to be featured on its Wobplay media platform.

Tickets: https://theglasshouseicm.org/seasons/brass-in-concert/

Contest

On Saturday morning though join presenter Iwan Fox at 10.45am and sit back and enjoy 11 fantastic bands performing their 25-minute programmes to see who will be crowned the world's best brass band entertainers.

