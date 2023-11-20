Report & Results: 2023 Leicestershire BBA Contest

Sandhurst Silver strike gold in Loughborough as section awards go to Hatfield & Askern Colliery, Raunds Temperance, Ratby Co-operative and Thrapston Town.

Sandhurst Silver Band claimed a hat-trick of victories at the Leicestershire BBA Contest in Loughborough on the weekend.

In winning the Open Section title under Joshua Geddes they added to their First Section wins of 2019 and 2022 (bridging the Covid-19 gap) by giving a fine performance of Philip Sparke's imposing 'Music for Battle Creek'.

The debut victory for their new Australian conductor rounds off a solid year of progress for the London & Southern Counties top section ensemble after securing a top-six finish at the Area Championship in March. The band's euphonium star John Storey won the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

Great achievement

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It's a great achievement for the band and for our new MD Joshua Geddes. Many people may have been surprised but not the band as we've worked so hard since his arrival. Now we are looking forward to making further progress at the Area Championships next year."

Consistent North West visitors Longridge reprised Edward Gregson's 'Of Distant Memories', which had seen them claim victory at the recent Rochdale Contest, as they came runner-up, whilst Senior Trophy champion Thundersley was third with their rendition of Philip Sparke's 'Partita'.

The remaining top-six places went Newstead Welfare ('Seascapes'), City of Hull ('Of Distant Memories') and Shepherd Group Brass ('Paganini Variations').

Historic victory

There was a possible historic brass banding 'first' in the First Section, where the trio of podium finishers were all directed by female conductors.

They were led by Vicki Kennedy of Hatfield & Askern Colliery, who inspired the Yorkshire band to success on Gilbert Vinter's classic 'Spectrum' on her contest debut. Adjudicator Leigh Baker called it a "good performance", whilst the band reflected on the success on their Facebook page by saying that it had been "a great day".

Just behind came Soham Comrades led by Jayne Murrill who performed 'Ballet for Band', with Mareika Gray directing Eccles Borough into third on 'The Essence of Time'.

The remaining top-six places were taken by Chalford ('Chivalry'), Hathern ('Purcell Variations') and Kibworth ('Endeavour').

Raunds success

Raunds Temperance maintained their solid 2023 form as they secured the Second Section honours under John Hudson. Their performance of 'The Aeronauts' by Goff Richards saw them add to the Third Section title won last year.

Audley Brass was second, as they reprised Kenneth Downie's 'Purcell Variations' that also saw them come runner-up at the recent NEMBBA Autumn Contest, whilst National Finals Foss Dyke was third performing Eric Ball's iconic 'Resurgam'.

The remaining top-six places went to Leicestershire Co-op Snibston ('Lions of Legend'), Cheltenham finalists Rolls Royce (Derby) ('Lakeland Variations') and Olney Brass ('Hollywood!).

Ratby win

Ratby Co-operative Mid B Band produced a fine account of Philip Sparke's 'Kaleidoscope' to secure a "fabulous"victory in the Third Section. The band's Facebook page said that it was "a great performance doing Team Ratby proud."

It saw them pip Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield) who played 'Hollywood!' with Cleethorpes Band in third ('Napoleon on the Alps').

Amington ('Shine as the Light') and Ibstock Brick Brass (The Dark Side of the Moon') were fourth and fifth.

Thrapston on form

Thrapston Town continued their fine 2023 form as they added to their Midlands Regional title and top-10 finish at the National Final with a solid victory led by Nathan Waterman on 'A Saddleworth Festival Overture'. They said on their Facebook page that it had been "a fantastic result".

Syston Band pushed them hard with their rendition of 'The Dark Side of the Moon', with third place going to Dodworth Colliery ('The Journal of Phileas Fogg'). The remaining top-six places went to Coventry Festival ('The Haslemere Suite'), Matlock ('The Aeronauts') and Stalybridge Old ('Henry the Fifth').

Successful day

Speaking about a successful day, Contest Controller Adam Whittle told 4BR: "This was a highly encouraging event and my thanks go to the bands, sponsors and supporters who came along and enjoyed the music making.

With extra catering, a new layout and venue designed to be fully inclusive and a number of special awards from star players the event is taking huge strides forward."

He added: "We want to keep improving though and hope bands will offer constructive feedback so that we can continue our progress. Arrangements for next year are already underway and as always my sincere thanks go to all competitors and supporters who we hope to see again in twelve months time."

Results:





Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

1. Sandhurst Silver (Joshua Geddes)

2. Longridge (Mark Peacock)

3. Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)

4. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)

5. City of Hull (Dean Jones)

6. Shepherd Group Band (Richard Wilton)

7. Blidworth Welfare (Garry Perrin)

8. East of England (Nigel Cooper)

Best Instrumentalist: (euphonium) — Sandhurst Silver

Best Trombone: Thundersley Brass

Best Tenor Horn: Longridge





First Section:

Adjudicator: Dave Lea

1. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Vicki Kennedy)

2. Soham Comrades (Jayne Murrill)

3. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)

4. Chalford (Steve Tubb)

5. Hathern (Gary Wyatt)

6. Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)

7. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)

8. Strata Brass (Leigh Baker)

9= Wantage Concert Brass (Simon Jones)

9= Oddfellows Brass (Craig Williams)

11. Rushden Town (Adele Hudson)

Best Instrumentalist: (cornet) — Eccles Borough







Second Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones

1. Raunds Temperance Band (John Hudson)

2. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)

3. Foss Dyke Band (Gareth Westwood)

4. Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)

5. Rolls Royce Derby (Graham Cardwell)

6. Olney Brass (Philip Devine)

7. Wigston Band (Ian Needham)

Best Instrumentalist: (Euphonium) — Foss Dyke





Third Section:

Adjudicator: David W Ashworth

1. Ratby Co-operative (Nicholas Garman)

2. Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield) (Sam Johnston)

3. Cleethorpes Band (Brian Harper)

4. Amington (Chris Barker)

5. Ibstock Brick Brass (Luke Atkinson)

Best Instrumentalist: (cornet) — Amington





Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman

1. Thapston Town (Nathan Waterman)

2. Syston Band (Alex Bland)

3. Dodworth Colliery (Geof Benson)

4. Coventry Festival (Alan Weelhouse)

5. Matlock Band (Chris Banks)

6. Stalybridge Old (Nigel Lawless)

7. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)

8. Brackley & District (David Howard)

9. Ilkeston (Alex Bland)

Best Instrumentalist: (flugel) — Syston Band

Best Trombone: Dodworth Colliery