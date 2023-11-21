Results: 2023 SEWBBA Entertainment Contest

Results:
Championship/First Section:
Adjudicators: Sheona White, John Maines
1. Parc & Dare (Chris Turner)
2. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)
3. BTM Band (Jeff Hutcherson)
4. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)
5. Markham & District (Gary Davies)
Best Instrumentalist: Andrea Lewis (flugel) — Parc & Dare
Best Trombone: Stephen Sykes (Ebbw Valley)
Best Bass Section: Parc & Dare
Second Section:
Adjudicators: Sheona White, John Maines
1. Newport Borough
2. Mid Rhondda
3. Cwmtawe Brass
4. Ammanford Town
Best Instrumentalist: cornet (Mid Rhondda)
Third/Fourth Section:
Adjudicators: Nigel Seaman, Robert Burnett
1. Briton Ferry Silver
2. Cross Keys Silver
3. Severn Tunnel
4. Gwaun Cae Gurwen
5. Ynyshir Brass
6. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M2
Best Instrumentalist: Catherine Showell (euphonium) — Cross Keys Silver
Best Horn Section: Briton Ferry Silver