                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2023 SEWBBA Entertainment Contest

Parc & Dare lead the entertainment prize winners at Stanwell School in Penarth

Parc and Dare
  Parc & Dare players celebrate their victory in Penarth

Tuesday, 21 November 2023

        

Results:

Championship/First Section:


Adjudicators: Sheona White, John Maines

1. Parc & Dare (Chris Turner)
2. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)
3. BTM Band (Jeff Hutcherson)
4. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)
5. Markham & District (Gary Davies)

Best Instrumentalist: Andrea Lewis (flugel) — Parc & Dare
Best Trombone: Stephen Sykes (Ebbw Valley)
Best Bass Section: Parc & Dare


Second Section:

Adjudicators: Sheona White, John Maines

1. Newport Borough
2. Mid Rhondda
3. Cwmtawe Brass
4. Ammanford Town

Best Instrumentalist: cornet (Mid Rhondda)


Third/Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Nigel Seaman, Robert Burnett

1. Briton Ferry Silver
2. Cross Keys Silver
3. Severn Tunnel
4. Gwaun Cae Gurwen
5. Ynyshir Brass
6. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M2

Best Instrumentalist: Catherine Showell (euphonium) — Cross Keys Silver
Best Horn Section: Briton Ferry Silver

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Gareth Ritter

Ritter claims Welsh Conductor of the Year award for fourth time

November 21 • The MD of Ebbw Valley Brass is the 2023 recipient of the Welsh Conductor of the Year award

Five Lakes

Report & Results: 2023 US Open Championships

November 21 • Five Lakes Silver Band and Motor City Brass take the Championship and Challenger entertainment honours in Clarkston.

Parc and Dare

Results: 2023 SEWBBA Entertainment Contest

November 21 • Parc & Dare lead the entertainment prize winners at Stanwell School in Penarth

BTM Band

Report & Results: 2023 GBBA Own Choice & March Contest

November 21 • BTM Band leads the prize winners on their trip across the River Severn.

What's on »

Sheffield Citadel Band Salvation Army - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 23 November • The Salvation Army, Sheffield Citadel, 12 Psalter Lane, Sheffield S11 8YN S11 8YN

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 21 • If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** BBb BASS ** player.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 21 • If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb BASS ** player.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 21 • If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from a ** SOLO CORNET ** player.

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top