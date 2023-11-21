Results: 2023 SEWBBA Entertainment Contest

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band November 21 • If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** BBb BASS ** player.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band November 21 • If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb BASS ** player.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band November 21 • If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from a ** SOLO CORNET ** player.