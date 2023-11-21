Report & Results: 2023 US Open Championships

Five Lakes Silver Band and Motor City Brass take the Championship and Challenger entertainment honours in Clarkston.

It wasn't just in Gateshead that there was plenty of brass band entertainment to enjoy, with the 20th US Open held in Clarkston, near Detroit in Michigan.

It featured bands from both sides of the 49th parallel from Michigan and Ohio as well Ontario, with three competitors in each of the Challenge and Championship Sections.

There was also an exhibition performance by the Motor City Academy Brass Band conducted by Bona Opatich, who welcomed guest conductor Philip Hannevik from Norway to conduct their final concert piece.

Factored system

The Championship Section featured performances by the Dublin Silver Band, Weston Silver Band and the Five Lakes Silver Band with the adjudication team of Tom Davoren, Jamie Hood (Technical & Artistic) and Tony Granados (Entertainment) employing a factored system to reflect the importance placed on their respective categories.

The Challenge Section featured performances by the Mid Michigan Brass, Motor City Brass, and Capital City Brass.

Buskers

During the break between sections the top three ensembles from Friday evening's 'Buskers' event at GravCap Brewing competed, whilst Philip Hannevik offered a masterclass on preparation for concerts and contests.

As the scores were tabulated the audience was treated to a performance by the Clarkston High School Brass Band led by Mike Flickinger.

Dublin Cornet Band were declared the winner of the popular Buskers competition, whilst Five Lakes Silver Band and Motor City Brass successfully defended their respective Championship and Challenger titles.

Five Lakes Space

Five Lakes Silver's impressive 'Space' themed programme claimed the Grand Championship Trophy as well as the Niermeyer Trophy as 'Most Entertaining Band'. Highlights came from flugel player David Koch's haunting 'Best Soloist' solo 'Rusalka's Song to the Moon' and the band's explosive closer of the finale section of Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Sand and Stars'.

The band has now won the last four competition it has entered adding a second US Open title to the Dublin Festival of Brass and NABBA National Championship title won this year. They also took home with them the silverware for 'Best' cornet, flugel and horns and basses.

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page they said: "We are delighted to announce that we successfully defended our title as U.S. Open Champions!". The following day the band also gave a concert performance at Dearborn First Unted Methodist Church.

Motor City Brass Band's winning Challenge Section programme was titled 'A British Invasion'.





Great day

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was a great day of music and socializing for everyone, and bands are already making plans to return to Clarkston on November 22nd/23rd the 2024 US Open Championships."

We are delighted to announce that we successfully defended our title as U.S. Open Champions! Five Lakes Silver Band

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Results:





Championship Section:

Adjudicators:

Tom Davoren, Jamie Hood (Technical & Artistic)

Tony Granados (Entertainment)

1. Five Lakes Silver Band (Christopher Ward): 92.375

2. Weston Silver Band (Larry Shields): 87.938

3. Dublin Silver (Tim Jameson): 79.000





Challenge Section:

Adjudicators:

Tom Davoren, Jamie Hood (Technical & Artistic)

Tony Granados (Entertainment)

1. Motor City Brass (Gordon Ward): 80.813

2. Capital City Brass (Steve Kandow): 73.438

3. Mid Michigan Brass (Quinton Larion): 68.938

Awards:

Most Entertaining Band: Five Lakes Silver Band

Outstanding Individual Performer in Championship Section: Euphonium (Weston Silver)

Outstanding Individual Performer in Challenge Section: Cornet (Capital City Brass)

Best Performance of a Solo: Flugel (Five Lakes Silver Band)

Best New Arrangement or Original Composition: Mid Michigan (Gillingham)

Best Performance of a March: Dublin Silver Band

Best Cornet Section: Five Lakes Silver Band

Best Flugel Horn and Tenor Horn Section: Five Lakes Silver Band

Best Trombone Section: Motor City Brass

Best Euphonium and Baritone Section: Weston Silver Band

Best Bass Section: Five Lakes Silver Band

Best Percussion Section: Weston Silver Band

Buskers Competition:

1. Dublin Cornet Band

2. Five Lakes Silver Band

3. Motor City Blues