New signings at Longridge

The Longridge Band looks forward to the new year boosted by extra signings.

Longridge
  The Longridge Band has welcomed two more new signings

Wednesday, 22 November 2023

        

The Longridge Band has welcomed two more new signings as they rounded off their contest year with victory at the recent Rochdale contest and a runner-up spot at Leicester on the weekend.

Alan Bould joins on first horn with Catherine Rhodes linking up with the percussion section.

Experience and youth

Alan most recently played with Darwen Brass, but previously played with the Longridge in the mid 90s. Catherines joins from Wingates. Catherine is studying Forensic Science at UCLan and is also a former member of the Wigan Youth Brass Band and the Greater Manchester Youth Brass Band.

Delighted

Speaking about the signings, Music Director Mark Peacock said: "We're delighted to welcome Catherine and Alan.

The band has enjoyed a successful couple of months on the concert and contest stage and we are now looking forward to the year ahead with the North West Area and the Senior Trophy contests in Blackpool."

        

