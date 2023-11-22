Robertson enhances Besson link

The Brighouse & Rastrick euphonium star becomes a Besson Artist.

Chris Robertson, Principal Euphonium of the Brighouse & Rastrick Band has become a Besson Artist.

The euphonium tutor at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and external examiner for the Royal Northern College of Music is regarded as one of the brass band movement's leading performers and teachers.

Originally from Carnoustie, the Scotsman graduated from the RNCM with first class honours and was nominated for the Harry Mortimer Award in his final year. He was also part of its International Artist Diploma Course and continues to be a member of the award winning A4 Brass Quartet.

Endorsement

Speaking about his new link he told 4BR: "I've always performed on Besson instruments and on the Prestige in particular, so this move is a huge endorsement for me.

I'm delighted to be officially joining the brand and my thanks go to Steven Mead and Euan Meikle for making it happen. I look forward to working with Besson for many years to come."

Thrilled

A Besson spokesperson responded: "We are thrilled to welcome Chris on board and to recognise his artistic excellence with us.

He represents a new generation of elite performers and teachers of the euphonium who place their trust in our instruments, and that is a huge endorsement in return."