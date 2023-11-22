                 

*
banner

News

Robertson enhances Besson link

The Brighouse & Rastrick euphonium star becomes a Besson Artist.

Chris Robertson
  Chris Robertson joins the Besson team

Wednesday, 22 November 2023

        

Chris Robertson, Principal Euphonium of the Brighouse & Rastrick Band has become a Besson Artist.

The euphonium tutor at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and external examiner for the Royal Northern College of Music is regarded as one of the brass band movement's leading performers and teachers.

Originally from Carnoustie, the Scotsman graduated from the RNCM with first class honours and was nominated for the Harry Mortimer Award in his final year. He was also part of its International Artist Diploma Course and continues to be a member of the award winning A4 Brass Quartet.

Endorsement

Speaking about his new link he told 4BR: "I've always performed on Besson instruments and on the Prestige in particular, so this move is a huge endorsement for me.

I'm delighted to be officially joining the brand and my thanks go to Steven Mead and Euan Meikle for making it happen. I look forward to working with Besson for many years to come."

Thrilled

A Besson spokesperson responded: "We are thrilled to welcome Chris on board and to recognise his artistic excellence with us.

He represents a new generation of elite performers and teachers of the euphonium who place their trust in our instruments, and that is a huge endorsement in return."

        

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Mark Good

A Good appointment for John Packer Ltd

November 22 • Mark Good becomes the new marketing coordinator with John Packer Ltd as leading retailer and manufacturer boosts on-line profile ahead of 50th anniversary

Audley

Audley acquires international award

November 22 • The inclusivity work of the Audley Brass organisation has been recognised by a global award from Acquisition International magazine.

Egaley

Eagley on the Ball for Children in Need

November 22 • An invitation to support the BBC's Children in Need appeal sees Eagley Band perform to an audience of over 7 million listeners.

Chris Robertson

Robertson enhances Besson link

November 22 • The Brighouse & Rastrick euphonium star becomes a Besson Artist.

What's on »

Sheffield Citadel Band Salvation Army - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 23 November • The Salvation Army, Sheffield Citadel, 12 Psalter Lane, Sheffield S11 8YN S11 8YN

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

November 22 • Looking for a fresh challenge in 2024? Chinnor Silver (National Finalists 2023) need a Bass (Bb or Eb) Bass trombone and Repiano cornet to complete our line-up. We are a very friendly, sociable band and rehearse on Wednesday evenings in Chinnor

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 21 • If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** BBb BASS ** player.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 21 • If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb BASS ** player.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top