Eagley on the Ball for Children in Need

An invitation to support the BBC's Children in Need appeal sees Eagley Band perform to an audience of over 7 million listeners.

The Eagley Band and MD Chris Wormald have been playing their part in helping raise funds for the BBC's 'Children in Need appeal.

They recently responded to an invitation from presenter Zoe Ball to come to Bolton Wanderers Football Club stadium to be part of her Radio 2 Breakfast Show that has been showcasing the appeal to its 7.3 million listeners.

The band was asked to play a number of different pieces for the live broadcast, including fanfares and introductory jingles to welcome home local celebrity Vernon Kay from his 'ultra ultra' 116 mile marathon run, which has raised over £5 million.

Great honour

MD Chris Wormald told 4BR: "It was a great honour for us all at Eagley to have been chosen to perform and be interviewed 'live' for over 7 million listeners!

It was also great to be able to meet up and chat to with the artists and presenters from Emeli Sande and Zoe Ball to Vernon Kay, the Gladiator Steel and many more. It was a great day for a great cause."