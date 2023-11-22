                 

Audley acquires international award

The inclusivity work of the Audley Brass organisation has been recognised by a global award from Acquisition International magazine.

Audley
  The organisation commitment and dedication has been recognised by the award

Wednesday, 22 November 2023

        

The dedicated work of Audley Brass in embracing a leading role of promoting inclusivity in its local community has seen the organisation honoured in Acquisition International magazine's 2023 Non-Profit Awards.

Ingenuity

It recognises the charity's dedication to inclusivity, with a spokesperson for global business magazine telling 4BR: "All awards are given solely on merit and commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition."

The Audley Brass organisation is made up of two bands — one which competes in the Second Section and a Community Band, which is open to all brass players and percussionists from advanced beginners upwards and which is aimed at widening opportunities and experiences for its members.

Progress

Community Band conductor, Daniel Keen told 4BR: "I started to lead Audley Brass Community Band earlier this year and since then I've been delighted with the progress that each member has made with their personal development and together as a group.

To be able to see their musical skill and confidence grow week-on-week is humbling and I was very proud to lead them when they recently competed in the NEMBBA Autumn Contest."

Both bands are actively seeking players and have busy concert schedules to look forward to over the festive period.

        

