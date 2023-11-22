                 

*
banner

News

A Good appointment for John Packer Ltd

Mark Good becomes the new marketing coordinator with John Packer Ltd as leading retailer and manufacturer boosts on-line profile ahead of 50th anniversary

Mark Good
  Mark Good becomes the company's new marketing coordinator

Wednesday, 22 November 2023

        

John Packer Ltd, the Somerset-based musical instrument retailer and manufacturer, has welcomed new additions to its team and a web presence fit for the future as it continues to expand.

It sees the appointment of the well-known Mark Good as its new marketing coordinator.

Also joining the team are repair technicians Catherine Stoyle (woodwind) and Andrew Ashworth (brass), who will be based on site at John Packer Ltd's purpose-built facility near Taunton.

50th anniversary

The appointments come as the Queen's Award for Enterprise company, which is the single largest stockist of brass and woodwind instruments in the UK, prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024.

In addition, a new website has been created to enhance profile and direct sales requirements and customer experience.

Exciting time

Speaking about the recent developments, John Packer Ltd Director Rob Hanson told 4BR: "As the company continues to expand, we're delighted to welcome these new additions to the team at this hugely exciting time.

We remain extremely proud of our heritage and with our 50th anniversary on the horizon, and exciting projects in the pipeline, we're delighted to have Mark Good on board to help share these exciting stories with customers and dealers across the globe."

New website

He added: "Our new website is a one-stop-shop for brass and woodwind musicians' instrument needs and whether in-person or online, we'll continue to provide the same dedicated service and attention to detail for which John Packer Ltd has long been renowned."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Mark Good

A Good appointment for John Packer Ltd

November 22 • Mark Good becomes the new marketing coordinator with John Packer Ltd as leading retailer and manufacturer boosts on-line profile ahead of 50th anniversary

Audley

Audley acquires international award

November 22 • The inclusivity work of the Audley Brass organisation has been recognised by a global award from Acquisition International magazine.

Egaley

Eagley on the Ball for Children in Need

November 22 • An invitation to support the BBC's Children in Need appeal sees Eagley Band perform to an audience of over 7 million listeners.

Chris Robertson

Robertson enhances Besson link

November 22 • The Brighouse & Rastrick euphonium star becomes a Besson Artist.

What's on »

Sheffield Citadel Band Salvation Army - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 23 November • The Salvation Army, Sheffield Citadel, 12 Psalter Lane, Sheffield S11 8YN S11 8YN

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

November 22 • Looking for a fresh challenge in 2024? Chinnor Silver (National Finalists 2023) need a Bass (Bb or Eb) Bass trombone and Repiano cornet to complete our line-up. We are a very friendly, sociable band and rehearse on Wednesday evenings in Chinnor

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 21 • If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** BBb BASS ** player.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 21 • If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb BASS ** player.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top