A Good appointment for John Packer Ltd

Mark Good becomes the new marketing coordinator with John Packer Ltd as leading retailer and manufacturer boosts on-line profile ahead of 50th anniversary

John Packer Ltd, the Somerset-based musical instrument retailer and manufacturer, has welcomed new additions to its team and a web presence fit for the future as it continues to expand.

It sees the appointment of the well-known Mark Good as its new marketing coordinator.



Also joining the team are repair technicians Catherine Stoyle (woodwind) and Andrew Ashworth (brass), who will be based on site at John Packer Ltd's purpose-built facility near Taunton.

50th anniversary

The appointments come as the Queen's Award for Enterprise company, which is the single largest stockist of brass and woodwind instruments in the UK, prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024.

In addition, a new website has been created to enhance profile and direct sales requirements and customer experience.

Exciting time

Speaking about the recent developments, John Packer Ltd Director Rob Hanson told 4BR: "As the company continues to expand, we're delighted to welcome these new additions to the team at this hugely exciting time.

We remain extremely proud of our heritage and with our 50th anniversary on the horizon, and exciting projects in the pipeline, we're delighted to have Mark Good on board to help share these exciting stories with customers and dealers across the globe."

New website

He added: "Our new website is a one-stop-shop for brass and woodwind musicians' instrument needs and whether in-person or online, we'll continue to provide the same dedicated service and attention to detail for which John Packer Ltd has long been renowned."