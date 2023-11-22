                 

*
banner

News

New home for George Lloyd scores and music

The Lyrita label takes over the sale and hire of the composer's music with a scheduled release of new CDs of his music.

gEORGE lLOYD
  The agreement will see a new home for the composer's scores and new releases

Wednesday, 22 November 2023

        

The George Lloyd Society has reached an agreement with the Trustees of Lyrita Nimbus Arts to take over the sale and hire of all composer George Lloyd's scores held by the Society.

It will also see a re-release of the complete collection of recordings conducted by the composer in several box-sets with new notes and artwork.

The Lyrita label issued the first three commercial recordings of Lloyd's symphonies over 40 years ago and will now take the complete catalogue of scores and recordings into the future.

Independent

Writing about agreement, William Lloyd stated: "George Lloyd was fiercely independentâ€¦ and was able to maintain that independence from mainstream publishers and record companies to the end of his life.

This allowed him to record over 20 albums under his own baton, and to publish his extensive catalogue of scores under the imprint of the George Lloyd Music Library.

This is a perfect match for us, and it is a great vindication of Lloyd's faith in the enduring quality of his work that Lyrita have recognised its value and committed significant resources to bringing his music to a new audience."

He added: "We are most grateful to long-time supporter Dave Richards, who assisted greatly in the search for a permanent home for the library and archive, and who introduced us to the Directors at Lyrita Nimbus Arts."

It is understood that the release of the recordings will be in five stages, from March 2024 to March 2025. Box sets will include the symphonies, concertos, choral works, and single CDs of works for violin and piano and for brass4BR

CD releases

It is understood that the release of the recordings will be in five stages, from March 2024 to March 2025. Box sets will include the symphonies, concertos, choral works, and single CDs of works for violin and piano and for brass.

Of note will be new first recordings of some chamber works, and a new edition of the complete Festival of Britain opera 'John Socman' which combines the 'Highlights' under Lloyd's own baton with Edward Downes' BBC recording of the work to make up the complete opera.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Belgian

16 bands set for Belgian National title challenge

November 22 • The Belgian National Championships take place this weekend in Heist-op-den-Berg.

King Kong

Cory set to go caroling with King Kong in Brum...

November 22 • Philip Harper and his band will be giving the premiere of the first part of their reimagining of 'A Christmas Carol' with the imposing help of King Kong...

Black Dyke

Black Dyke force their way into classical charts

November 22 • The National Champion's latest release on the Naxos label has already made its mark on the Official Specialist Classical Music Charts — and is heading upwards...

Shaw

Shaw takes permanent flugel role at WFEL Fairey

November 22 • The experienced Pete Shaw takes on the flugel role at Stockport band.

What's on »

Sheffield Citadel Band Salvation Army - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 23 November • The Salvation Army, Sheffield Citadel, 12 Psalter Lane, Sheffield S11 8YN S11 8YN

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

November 22 • Looking for a fresh challenge in 2024? Chinnor Silver (National Finalists 2023) need a Bass (Bb or Eb) Bass trombone and Repiano cornet to complete our line-up. We are a very friendly, sociable band and rehearse on Wednesday evenings in Chinnor

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 21 • If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** BBb BASS ** player.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 21 • If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb BASS ** player.

Pro Cards »

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top