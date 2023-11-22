New home for George Lloyd scores and music

The Lyrita label takes over the sale and hire of the composer's music with a scheduled release of new CDs of his music.

The George Lloyd Society has reached an agreement with the Trustees of Lyrita Nimbus Arts to take over the sale and hire of all composer George Lloyd's scores held by the Society.

It will also see a re-release of the complete collection of recordings conducted by the composer in several box-sets with new notes and artwork.

The Lyrita label issued the first three commercial recordings of Lloyd's symphonies over 40 years ago and will now take the complete catalogue of scores and recordings into the future.

Writing about agreement, William Lloyd stated: "George Lloyd was fiercely independentâ€¦ and was able to maintain that independence from mainstream publishers and record companies to the end of his life.

This allowed him to record over 20 albums under his own baton, and to publish his extensive catalogue of scores under the imprint of the George Lloyd Music Library.

This is a perfect match for us, and it is a great vindication of Lloyd's faith in the enduring quality of his work that Lyrita have recognised its value and committed significant resources to bringing his music to a new audience."

He added: "We are most grateful to long-time supporter Dave Richards, who assisted greatly in the search for a permanent home for the library and archive, and who introduced us to the Directors at Lyrita Nimbus Arts."

CD releases

It is understood that the release of the recordings will be in five stages, from March 2024 to March 2025. Box sets will include the symphonies, concertos, choral works, and single CDs of works for violin and piano and for brass.

Of note will be new first recordings of some chamber works, and a new edition of the complete Festival of Britain opera 'John Socman' which combines the 'Highlights' under Lloyd's own baton with Edward Downes' BBC recording of the work to make up the complete opera.