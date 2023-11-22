Black Dyke force their way into classical charts

The National Champion's latest release on the Naxos label has already made its mark on the Official Specialist Classical Music Charts — and is heading upwards...

Black Dyke Band's Naxos label CD 'Force of Nature' which features the music of composer Peter Graham has entered the Official Specialist Classical Music Charts at number 12 in the first week following its release.

Conducted by Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs its features euphonium virtuoso David Childs in the title concerto — 'Force of Nature' inspired by the adventurous life of American writer Ernest Hemingway.

In addition trumpet star Rex Richardson performs 'Master of Suspense', his concerto that references the iconic movies of British film maker Alfred Hitchcock.

Five premieres

On a release that features five world premiere recordings, there is the opportunity to enjoy Graham's major test-piece compositions 'Hyperlink' and 'The Triumph of Time', as well as his touching 'Hymn for Bram' and 'Triquetra: Fantasia on Old Hundreth'.

https://www.blackdykeband.co.uk/shop/shop/cds/essential-dyke/peter-graham-force-of-nature/

The Official Specialist Classical Chart:

https://www.officialcharts.com/charts/specialist-classical-chart/