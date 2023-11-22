                 

Cory set to go caroling with King Kong in Brum...

Philip Harper and his band will be giving the premiere of the first part of their reimagining of 'A Christmas Carol' with the imposing help of King Kong...

King Kong
  Part 1 of the new set features the tale of King Kong

Wednesday, 22 November 2023

        

The Cory Band will premiere its new concert set in Birmingham next month.

Philip Harper will lead the band on 'King Kong' at Birmingham Town Hall on Sunday 3rd December (3.00pm) with the promise from the MD of "great music, fabulous soloists and dazzling entertainment".

King Kong

The first half will feature their usual mix of polished playing and presentation before the second will see the world premiere of 'King Kong' which forms the first part of their three part reimagining of Charles Dickins' 'A Christmas Carol' where the mean-spirited MD Edwyn Scrooch is encouraged to mend his waysâ€¦

The first part comes with 'King Kong — The Eighth Wonder of the World' in a musical tale of "legend heroism and adventure"from Skull Island to Empire State Building via downtown Birminghamâ€¦

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/cory-band-a-cory-trilogy-episode-i-the-curtain-rises

        

November 22

