Lyrical euph on Radio 3

Radio 3's Breakfast Show recently featured a performance from euphonium player Martin Smith

The lyrical sound of the euphonium was heard on Radio 3 this week when a performance of 'Rusalka's Song to the Moon' performed by Martin Smith was featured on Petroc Trelawny's classical music Breakfast Show.

CD release

It came from a CD called 'The Lyrical Euphonium' Martin made in 2022 accompanied by pianist Catherine Milledge.

It formed part of his Masters Degree in Performance that he completed after a return to higher education following a 35 year break where he also became a Fellow of Trinity College London.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001sf8n?partner=uk.co.bbc&origin=share-mobile

Approx 2.02.30