Report & Result: 2023 Scottish Open

the cooperation band reach for the stars as they retain the Scottish Open title in Perth

A performance of focussed "control, detail and transparency" saw the cooperation band retain the Scottish Open title in Perth.

Underpinned by an authoritative reading of Philip Wilby's imposing 'Astralis' score by MD Michael Fowles (fresh from his success in leading Foden's to the Brass in Concert title), it secured a clear three-point margin of victory over Yorkshire challengers Hepworth, with Scottish champion Whitburn in third.

The remaining top-six spots in a 13-band cross-border field went to Dalmellington, East London Brass and Dalkeith & Monktonhall.

Marked margin

The margin of their seventh success at the Besson sponsored event was marked — added to by Chris Flynn taking the 'Best Euphonium' award and their 'Best Basses' becoming the inaugural recipients of the Ken Ramsay Trophy. The only prize they missed out on was the 4BR 'Best Soloist' award which went the outstanding Clare Taylor, principal cornet of Hepworth.

There had been a great deal of discussion about 'Astralis' before the contest, given that it had been given its world premiere by Whitburn (who commissioned it) at the European Championships in Malmo in May.

However, with its absorbing musical structuring and darkly hued tonal canvas it offered the opportunity to showcase command of ensemble dynamic and balance, colouring (the percussion writing added so much), pacing subtleties as well as high class lead lines.

And whilst some struggled with certain technical aspects, none was cast adrift — the best finding drama and atmosphere, energy and lyricism without exhausting themselves through misplaced volume and speed.

Compelling take

Michael Fowles' take on the score with the cooperation band was compelling in its certainty and acted upon by his players. The balanced ensemble sound was marked from the 'monumental' chording of the 'Ice & Fire' opening, its precision shown by the following detailed intricacies that shone with clarity and precision.

The classy solo lines (from euph but also sop, cornet and flugel) were backed by solid section work and percussion colouring, with the MDs subtle changes of pace and intent revealing the score's texturing and detail in full. The majestic close — full throated but rounded and refined, rounded off a fine performance.

It certainly made an impression in the box with adjudicators Alan Fernie and Sheona Wade, who ensured the audience as well as the competitors knew just what they were looking for in their pre-results remarks.

Alan spoke of the best finding "the line and beauty" of the Wilby work — "something that trapped a few", although he also pointed out that some of the percussion playing was "enthusiastic" for a hall that carried the sound so easily.

Sheona meanwhile praised the quality of the soloists -with the best "creating space to say something" from the "great solo lines".

Summing up her written remarks on the winner, Sheona called it "â€¦a really wonderful performance. Control, detail, transparency, and excellent soloists. I enjoyed it very much." Alan agreed, describing it as; "Excellent and well done. Very enjoyable".

Celebrations

Joyful celebrations followed as the cooperation players took to the stage to have their pictures taken with the trophy, with band representative Alan Douglas telling 4BR that it was a victory built on a great deal of hard work throughout 2023.

"This is the result of that,"he said. "We've got a long-term vision firmly in place, and it offers exciting opportunities. We enjoyed the challenge of 'Astralis' and the musical approach Mike always brings to us. It's a good way to round off 2023 but there is much more to come next year."

That first domestic test will come around at the Scottish Championships in Perth next March, whilst it will be interesting see if 'the Co' can build on the increasingly encouraging solidity at the major championships after posting midfield finishes at the Open and National in 2023.

Hepworth credentials

Hepworth will also look to enhance their top-flight credentials in 2024 after producing another substantive performance under MD Ryan Watkins.

Their confident approach, full of vibrant energy pushed the winner hard, with the bold primary colourings and meaty slabs of sound laced with precise ensemble work and high-quality soloists — none more so that their principal cornet Clare Taylor.

Already booked into the British Open, they will be a band to watch out for at the Yorkshire Area Championships in Huddersfield in March.

Frustrating Whitburn

No grumbles you suspect from Whitburn though, as the pre-contest favourite gave a frustratingly inconsistent reprise of 'Astralis' that never reached the levels of their European premiere in Malmo in May.

A mix of nervousness, noticeable minor errors, some self-inflicted mistakes and a pacy tempo or two curtailed the quality after an opening section that promised much. It was the first time that they had failed to come in the top-two in a domestic contest under Prof Nicholas Childs in 14 contests.

Top-six

Dalmellington will also target another podium finish at the Scottish Championship next year as Alan Friel's compelling approach brought plenty of high quality ensemble and solo playing to the fore (notably on cornet and perc) that had a level of self-control few matched on the day.

Behind them East London Brass will have made the long journey home delighted with a fifth-place finish that benefited greatly from a carefully structured reading from MD Jayne Murrill enhanced by a lean, muscular ensemble sound and solid soloists.

The same for Dalkeith & Monktonhall as they continued the upward arc of mature sounding progress under James Chamberlain with a bravura performance of passionate endeavour.

Little to choose

There was little to choose between the midfield finishers and the remaining bands with each giving performances of note, although with considerable interpretive variety in the approaches of the MDs.

A point separated each; from Easington Colliery and Fishburn's powerful accounts in seventh and eighth, to the more tempered approaches of Elland Silver and Bon-Accord in eighth and ninth. Kingdom Brass, Rainford and Kirkintilloch Kelvin each provided much to admire as well as ponder in meeting the challenges of 'Astralis' despite the noticeable inconsistencies in execution.

Fine event

Once again SBBA hosted a fine event, although it was a pity the pre-contest concert aperitif that was to be provided by an ensemble from The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland had to be cancelled at short notice due to a logistical problem on the morning of the contest.

First ran in 2003 the Scottish Open (part of two weekend Scottish Festival of Brass) continues to provide a fine end of season contest for bands.

For the cooperation band it was also one that brought a timely boost to all important domestic bragging rights too — something they will be keen to maintain when they return here to see if they can add the Scottish Championship title to their CV in a few months' time.

Iwan Fox

Result:

Adjudicators: Alan Fernie and Sheona Wade

1. the cooperation band (Mike Fowles): 196

2. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 193

3. Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs): 192

4. Dalmellington (Alan Friel): 191

5. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill): 190

6. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain): 189

7. Easington Colliery (Stephen Malcolm): 188

8. Fishburn (Duncan Beckley): 187

9. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks): 186

10. Bon-Accord Silver (Anne Crookston): 185

11. Kingdom Brass (Thomas Wyss): 184

12. Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth): 183

13. Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Martyn Ramsay): 182

Best Soloist: Clare Taylor — (cornet) — Hepworth

Best Euphonium: Chris Flynn (the cooperation band)

Best Basses: the cooperation band