Off to work we go...

Brass Bands England launches new partnership with ARC workwear

Benefits
  The new partnership offers benefits to BBE members

Monday, 27 November 2023

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has launched a new partnership with ARC, a provider of premium branded workwear, to offer members an exclusive discount on a selection of its products.

The partnership adds to existing BBE member benefits, with access to quality branded clothing for their band.

Speaking about the link, an ARC representative said: "We provide branded apparel in bulk to charities, and organisations including music groups, festivals and educational establishments.

We are proud of the quality and style of our products and look forward to providing BBE member bands their branded apparel at a highly competitive price."

Valuable benefits

In response, BBE's Membership Development Manager, Alex Parker, said: "BBE is continually striving to offer valuable benefits to our members, and the exclusive discounts on branded clothing will undoubtedly enhance their experience within our community.

We are proud to partner with ARC Ltd, a company known for its commitment to providing high quality goods to the music sector."

Introductory offer

To launch the partnership, a bundle deal has been created where BBE members can order 30 soft-shell jackets embroidered with your band's logo, at a rate that will beat the online price.

For prices and to redeem the offer, please login to the BBE Member Resources library and search for the ARC discount code. The offer is valid until 31st December 2023.

Find out more: https://www.bbe.org.uk/membership-benefits

        

