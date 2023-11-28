                 

Fancy studying at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire?

If you are a brass or percussion player looking to find out more about your future playing and studying options then find out more about the RBC at their forthcoming Open Day.

RBC
  The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire is holding its Open Day on December 7th

Tuesday, 28 November 2023

        

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will be holding an Open Day for young brass and percussion players who are looking to study at one of the UK's leading music colleges.

Find out more

The event is being held on Thursday 7th December (10.00am — 5.00pm) and will give the opportunity to find out more what the RBC has to offer — and especially from its Brass Department which has an acclaimed reputation for being welcoming and inclusive — as well as offering world class tuition and excellence.

The £57 million state of the art Conservatoire is right in the heart of Birmingham with the Brass Department committed to ensuring that students attain their full potential as musicians.

Wide range

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We offer a wide range of experiences for our students, as soloists, in orchestras, brass bands and as chamber musicians.

We also devote considerable attention to pedagogy — an essential and extremely rewarding asset for future employment. We take the greatest care to nurture and develop the full range of every student's skills to create individuals with a wealth of knowledge, who are fully prepared for the demands of a profession in which a portfolio of skills is a prerequisite."

Brass Band Studies

The Brass Band rehearses twice a week, every week, under Director of Brass Band Studies Ian Porthouse, and offers tuition with the likes of Chris Robertson, Richard Marshall, Les Neish, Helen Varley, Alan Thomas and Anthony Howe amongst other world class performers.

Welsh champion Tredegar is the Band in Residence, whilst there is a full schedule of exciting performance opportunities, concerts, workshops and masterclasses with the likes of Onyx Brass, A4 Brass Quartet, Katrina Marzella, Dewi Griffiths and many more leading stars.

Book a place and find out more

If you'd like to learn more about the Conservatoire, come along to our Open Day on December 7th

Book your place by following the link below:

https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/about-us/open-days

https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/music/departments/brass/overview

        

