New NYBBS for 2024

Applications can now be made to be part of the trio of 2024 National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland.

Online applications are now invited for the 2024 National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) summer course at Strathallan School in Perthshire.

Courses

The Reserves / Senior residential course will take place from Sunday 4th to Sunday 11th August and the Children's from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th August.

Applicants for the Reserves / Senior course can register at: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAANAATjt-LVUNUxHQk1KWEpIUkxVRThXRDJaQjc3UVNZMC4u

Applicants for the Children's course can register at: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAANAATjt-LVUQldQUEVLUTJDOVYyQUQyT0FOOTdYMk83OC4u

Celebration

The 2024 course will culminate in a celebration of the musical life and legacy of Richard Evans, former NYBBS Conductor Emeritus

This will take place on Sunday 11th August. Tickets for this 'Strath in the Park' commemorative occasion, which will take place from 11am to 4.30pm, are now available via Eventbrite.

Further information

Further information about the course can be obtained from the Scottish Brass Band Association education officer John Boax at: sbbaeducation@gmail.com