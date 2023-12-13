                 

*
banner

News

Ambassador addition to National Youth Brass Band set-up

A new Ambassador Band has been created to add to the elite music making performance experiences of members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

aMBASSADORS
  The players will form into a standard sized brass band.

Wednesday, 13 December 2023

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has officially launched its new Ambassador Band.

The flexible 'standard sized' band ensemble will become an integral part of the organisation, set-up so that it can also be broken into smaller ensembles to cater for specific events and occasions.

Leadership example

Speaking about the initiative, CEO, Mark Bromley told 4BR: "Nurturing young talent in all of its forms is an integral part of the organisation's mission, with youngsters encouraged to develop their confidence and peer-led leadership skills.

Each member of the Ambassador Band has been chosen not only for their musical talents, but also for the example they set to other members of the Youth and Children's Band."

Concerto Grosso debut

The NYBBGB Ambassador Band's inaugural performance will be a collaboration with the National Youth Orchestra (NYO) for the youth world premiere of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' in London and Liverpool in 2024.

Speaking about the performances, Gavin told 4BR: "I'm honoured that these two leading youth organisations will showcase 'Concerto Grosso' next Easter. Both are packed with exceptional young musicians who embody everything that is good about brass and orchestral music making."

Invaluable opportunity

Reflecting on the new addition to the National Youth Band set-up, NYBBGB Director of Artistic Planning Robert Childs told 4BR: "This adds yet another invaluable opportunity for our young brass band players.

Musical collaborations such as this are incredibly beneficial to their musical development and outlook and the flexibility of the Ambassador Band is the ideal way to make the most of it."

He added: "This twin performance collaboration with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain on Gavin Higgins' composition is elite level music making that every young player who is part of the National Youth Brass Band and Children's Band of Great Britain can aspire to."

Inaugural members

The inaugural members of the 2024 NYBBGB Ambassador Band are: Elizabeth Chung, Lewis Barton, Stephanie Jonas, Katie Skey, Isabel Deans, Ciaran Reiff-Marganiec, Alexander Rebel, Nerys Davies, Phoebe Mallinson, George Fearnley, Alice Clarke, Molly Clough, Matthew Hurst, William Bennett, Malachy Cullen, Thomas Hall, Rosa Shepherd, Nathaniel Wardroper-Hughes, Jake Bartlett, Harry Porthouse, Imogen Fewster, Ben Russon and Eleanor Gaskell.

Tickets and performance details

Details and tickets of the Liverpool and London concerts can be found at: www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

aMBASSADORS

Ambassador addition to National Youth Brass Band set-up

December 13 • A new Ambassador Band has been created to add to the elite music making performance experiences of members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Bolsover

Bolsover Festival of Brass comes to an end

December 13 • Financial and organisational challenges brings the popular Bolsover Festival of Brass contest to an end.

Dewi Griffiths

Mercer & Barker welcomes Griffiths

December 13 • Tredegar's principal cornet player Dewi Griffiths has been welcomed as a performance artist with Mercer & Barker Mouthpieces.

Todmorden

Todmorden Bandstand campaign receives huge boost

December 13 • The future of the Grade II listed Edwardian bandstand has been secured thanks to a fantastic campaign and a huge boost from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Derwent Brass

December 12 • DERWENT BRASS seek applications for EUPHONIUM! CHAMPIONSHIP SECTION | MIDLANDS | BBE INNNOVATION AWARD WINNER | RPS AWARDS SHORTLIST 2024 | REGIONALS 2023 PODIUM | etc. An exciting opportunity to join Derbyshire's Premier Brass Band and complete the band!

Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan (ECV)

December 12 • Swiss Brass Band "Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan" (ECV), contesting in Championship Section, is seeking for a new Musical Director for June 2024.. More informations on our website https://ecvbrass.ch

Lydbrook Band

December 11 • Lydbrook Band are recruiting a Front Row and Back Row Cornet player to complete its line up.. We are an ambitious, forward thinking band based in the Forest of Dean, with easy links from South Wales, Bristol & Birmingham

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top