Ambassador addition to National Youth Brass Band set-up

A new Ambassador Band has been created to add to the elite music making performance experiences of members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

The flexible 'standard sized' band ensemble will become an integral part of the organisation, set-up so that it can also be broken into smaller ensembles to cater for specific events and occasions.

Leadership example

Speaking about the initiative, CEO, Mark Bromley told 4BR: "Nurturing young talent in all of its forms is an integral part of the organisation's mission, with youngsters encouraged to develop their confidence and peer-led leadership skills.

Each member of the Ambassador Band has been chosen not only for their musical talents, but also for the example they set to other members of the Youth and Children's Band."

Concerto Grosso debut

The NYBBGB Ambassador Band's inaugural performance will be a collaboration with the National Youth Orchestra (NYO) for the youth world premiere of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' in London and Liverpool in 2024.

Speaking about the performances, Gavin told 4BR: "I'm honoured that these two leading youth organisations will showcase 'Concerto Grosso' next Easter. Both are packed with exceptional young musicians who embody everything that is good about brass and orchestral music making."

Invaluable opportunity

Reflecting on the new addition to the National Youth Band set-up, NYBBGB Director of Artistic Planning Robert Childs told 4BR: "This adds yet another invaluable opportunity for our young brass band players.

Musical collaborations such as this are incredibly beneficial to their musical development and outlook and the flexibility of the Ambassador Band is the ideal way to make the most of it."

He added: "This twin performance collaboration with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain on Gavin Higgins' composition is elite level music making that every young player who is part of the National Youth Brass Band and Children's Band of Great Britain can aspire to."

Inaugural members

The inaugural members of the 2024 NYBBGB Ambassador Band are: Elizabeth Chung, Lewis Barton, Stephanie Jonas, Katie Skey, Isabel Deans, Ciaran Reiff-Marganiec, Alexander Rebel, Nerys Davies, Phoebe Mallinson, George Fearnley, Alice Clarke, Molly Clough, Matthew Hurst, William Bennett, Malachy Cullen, Thomas Hall, Rosa Shepherd, Nathaniel Wardroper-Hughes, Jake Bartlett, Harry Porthouse, Imogen Fewster, Ben Russon and Eleanor Gaskell.

Tickets and performance details

