Black Dyke and Hofs claim BBW CD of the Year accolades

National Champion and German trumpet star claim the first two major CD awards of 2023.

The CD releases 'Force of Nature' featuring National Champion Black Dyke Band performing major works by composer Peter Graham, and 'Oskar Bohme Trumpet Concerto & Pieces' performed by trumpet soloist Matthias Hofs alongside the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, have won the annual Brass Band World magazine CD and Solo CD of the Year awards.

The announcements were made in the latest addition of the magazine which has just been published.

Thrilled

Speaking about the award, Black Dyke Band Director of Music stated: "We are thrilled. The colours Peter Graham brings to his music always inspires the band to perform at the highest level and, when you have soloists such as Rex Richardson and David Childs it can't fail to enhance the quality."

Peter Graham himself added: "What a delight to hear this news. 'Force of Nature has been a special project in many ways.

My thanks go to Black Dyke Band, Prof Nicholas Childs, Rex Richardson and David Childs, as well as Ronald Holz and Naxos Recordings."

Delighted

Meanwhile Matthias Hofs said: "This is my third CD with the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen and I'm delighted it has been recognised in this way.

I look forward to visiting the UK in January to perform at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival together with my friends and colleagues from Tredegar Town Band."

Find out more and order

To find out more and order your copy of Brass Band World magazine, go to: www.brassbandworld.co.uk

The CDs can be ordered at:

Black Dyke — Force of Nature

https://www.blackdykeband.co.uk/shop/shop/cds/essential-dyke/peter-graham-force-of-nature/

Oskar Bohme Trumpet Concerto & Pieces

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Oskar-Bohme-Trumpet-Concerto-Pieces/dp/B0B7QPJWC4/ref=sr_1_2?crid=RV5S6PV58V4L&keywords=mATTHIAS+hOFS&qid=1682153424&sprefix=matthias+hofs%2Caps%2C58&sr=8-2