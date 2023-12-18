                 

News

New four for 2024 for Eccles

Four new players join the ranks of Eccles Borough Brass as they look forward to the new contesting year.

Eccles
  The four new players have been welcomed into the Eccles banding community

Monday, 18 December 2023

        

Eccles Borough Brass has welcomed four new signings as they look ahead to the new contesting year.

Chinese students Kiki Wang and Buchen Zhao, both studying at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, join on solo euphonium and solo trombone, respectively.

The experienced Geoff Hayes, with a banding background in the North West completes the revamped euphonium section with James Adie from Portsmouth coming in on cornet.

Welcome

Welcoming the new additions, MD Mareika Gray told 4BR: "We've had a tough year of rebuilding but also experienced one of our best Christmas seasons, with amazing audiences. It really was standing room only from our community that supports us, year in and year out.

We couldn't survive without them, and these new players are a brilliant additional boost as I look forward to a fifteenth year together with the band."

        

TAGS: Eccles Borough

