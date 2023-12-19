Nordic quartet to write Euro test pieces for 2025

Four Norwegian composers will write the set-works for the European Championships in Stavanger in 2025.

Four leading Norwegian compositional talents will write the set-works for the 2025 European Brass Band Championships.

The joint announcement was made by the European Brass Band Association (EBBA) and the national organising hosts, Norges Musikkorps Forbund (NMF) for the event which will take place in Stavanger.

Transitions in Energy

The Championship Section set-work will be written by Fredrick Schjelderup (above left), one of the rising compositional stars of the Norwegian and wider brass banding movement.

The 33-year-old was awarded his degree in composition from the prestigious Grieg Academy in Bergen, with his work, 'Transitions in Energy' reflecting on one of the most important ambitions facing the Norwegian oil industry, whose 'capital' is based in Stavanger.

NMF was granted 165,000 NOK from the Norwegian Composers Foundation (Det norske komponistfond) to support the writing of the piece.





Challenge Section

The yet unnamed Challenge Section work will by written by Ingebjørg Vilhelmsenis (above right), another rising star of the Norwegian banding movement.

The award-winning composer gained a master's degree in musicology from the University of Oslo, as well as enjoying academic links to the Norwegian Academy of Music in Oslo, and Goldsmiths, University of London.

Her works have been commissioned for several large brass band events, including the 2023 Norwegian National Championships as well as for international competitions.

The joint announcement was made by the European Brass Band Association (EBBA) and the national organising hosts, Norges Musikkorps Forbund (NMF) for the event which will take place in Stavanger 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Youth Championships

The set-work for the Premier Section of the European Youth Championships will be written by Kjetil Djønne (below left).

The 27-year-old was awarded a master's degree in conducting from Stavanger University, as well as a bachelor's degree in composition from the Grieg Academy in Bergen. In 2021 he won a 'break through' award within classical/modern music in Norway and is now one of the most sought-after young composers in the banding world.

His major work, 'Catharsis' was used as an own-choice selection at the Swedish National and European Championships in 2022 and 2023.

One of Norway's most notable composers for the brass band medium, Torstein Aagaard Nilsen (below right) will write the work for the Development Section.

'Seid' (1996) and 'Aubade — Dawn Songs of the Fabulous Birds' (20023) have been used as set-works for the Championship Section, whilst his works have been performed numerous times as both set-pieces and own-choice selections at the Norwegian National Championships.