                 

*
banner

News

Nordic quartet to write Euro test pieces for 2025

Four Norwegian composers will write the set-works for the European Championships in Stavanger in 2025.

Composers
  Top: Fredrick Schjelderup and Ingebjørg Vilhelmsenis. Bottom: Kjetil Djønne and Torstein Aagaard Nilsen

Tuesday, 19 December 2023

        

Four leading Norwegian compositional talents will write the set-works for the 2025 European Brass Band Championships.

The joint announcement was made by the European Brass Band Association (EBBA) and the national organising hosts, Norges Musikkorps Forbund (NMF) for the event which will take place in Stavanger.

Transitions in Energy

The Championship Section set-work will be written by Fredrick Schjelderup (above left), one of the rising compositional stars of the Norwegian and wider brass banding movement.

The 33-year-old was awarded his degree in composition from the prestigious Grieg Academy in Bergen, with his work, 'Transitions in Energy' reflecting on one of the most important ambitions facing the Norwegian oil industry, whose 'capital' is based in Stavanger.

NMF was granted 165,000 NOK from the Norwegian Composers Foundation (Det norske komponistfond) to support the writing of the piece.

Challenge Section

The yet unnamed Challenge Section work will by written by Ingebjørg Vilhelmsenis (above right), another rising star of the Norwegian banding movement.

The award-winning composer gained a master's degree in musicology from the University of Oslo, as well as enjoying academic links to the Norwegian Academy of Music in Oslo, and Goldsmiths, University of London.

Her works have been commissioned for several large brass band events, including the 2023 Norwegian National Championships as well as for international competitions.

The joint announcement was made by the European Brass Band Association (EBBA) and the national organising hosts, Norges Musikkorps Forbund (NMF) for the event which will take place in Stavanger4BR

Youth Championships

The set-work for the Premier Section of the European Youth Championships will be written by Kjetil Djønne (below left).

The 27-year-old was awarded a master's degree in conducting from Stavanger University, as well as a bachelor's degree in composition from the Grieg Academy in Bergen. In 2021 he won a 'break through' award within classical/modern music in Norway and is now one of the most sought-after young composers in the banding world.

His major work, 'Catharsis' was used as an own-choice selection at the Swedish National and European Championships in 2022 and 2023.

One of Norway's most notable composers for the brass band medium, Torstein Aagaard Nilsen (below right) will write the work for the Development Section.

'Seid' (1996) and 'Aubade — Dawn Songs of the Fabulous Birds' (20023) have been used as set-works for the Championship Section, whilst his works have been performed numerous times as both set-pieces and own-choice selections at the Norwegian National Championships.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Friary

New home for Friary

December 19 • A new home offers added benefits to Friary Brass Band as they also say welcome and goodbye to players.

Malcolm Arnold

Arnold and Enderby in concert

December 19 • The Malcolm Arnold Society has released the video recording of its concert featuring the Enderby Band.

Bandamonium

Bandamonium launches March Composition competition

December 19 • There is the chance to win a great cash prize by writing a march for the award winning event in Devon.

Composers

Nordic quartet to write Euro test pieces for 2025

December 19 • Four Norwegian composers will write the set-works for the European Championships in Stavanger in 2025.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Easingwold Town Band

December 18 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet & bass trombone. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Thoresby Colliery Band

December 16 • Required: Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a Principal Cornet player to take the band back to the Championship Section in 2025. . If you have ambition and enjoy leading a section please apply in confidence.

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

December 16 • We are seeking a new MD. We are a non-contesting band with over 30 members and are looking for someone who can maintain the band's standards and hopefully progress us even further, while at the same time nurturing a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top