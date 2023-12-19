                 

Bandamonium launches March Composition competition

There is the chance to win a great cash prize by writing a march for the award winning event in Devon.

Bandamonium
  The march competition offers a first prize of £500

Tuesday, 19 December 2023

        

There is an additional attraction added to the 2024 Bandamonium event.

11 bands have already signed up for the initiative that was presented with the 2023 Brass Bands England 'Band Project of the Year' award, whilst support has come from Geneva Instruments.

Now the organisers have launched the Bandamonium March Composition Competition.

It comes with a first prize of £500, whilst it comes with the bonus of hearing your composition played at the event on Saturday 27th July in the Devon village of Hatherleigh.

Further interest

A spokesperson told 4BR: "2023 was a brilliant success and we hope to build on that in 2024 at 'Bandamonium 3'. We already have a great line-up of bands committed to event and we hope this initiative adds further interest."

The winning entry will be performed by the massed bands of entrants at the conclusion of the competition. The march should be suitable for all abilities and no longer than 3 minutes in duration.

Closing date

The closing date s 17th April 2024 and the march should titled — 'Bandamonium 2024'.

For further information go to: https://www.bandamonium.co.uk/

        

