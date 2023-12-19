New home for Friary

A new home offers added benefits to Friary Brass Band as they also say welcome and goodbye to players.

Friary Brass Band has found a new home for itself in 2024.

It follows a year long search for the London & Southern Countries band which saw them move venues but has now seen them take on a long-term arrangement in early January at Chertsey Hall.

Suit

Band Chairman David Wicks told 4BR: "Finding a suitable venue has not been at all easy given the space, including storage, which we need and also trying to keep our existing rehearsal days and a convenient location which suit the players."

He added: "We have now agreed a long-term arrangement with Chertsey Hall which fits our requirements. The Hall has the added benefit of a stage so it would also be suitable for concerts as well as rehearsals."

Goodbyes and welcome

The band has also seen the departure of a trio of players, with fond farewells to solo trombone Neil Wharton, BBb bass Ben Miller and cornet Chris Powell.

RAF musician Neil leaves following promotion as he takes up a new post as Drum Major at the RAF College, Cranwell. With a new family, he has made the decision to concentrate on conducting after 38 years' service to the band.

David Wicks added: "Our congratulations go to Chris and we wish him every success. We understand that this is a posting for 18 months, so we look forward to welcoming him back in due course.

We know that Ben is hugely committed to his new family, and completely appreciate his reasons. We also wish him and his family well for the future.

Chris has been a superb bandsman for nearly four decades, not only with his playing but also fulfilling the role of Band Manager for many years. We shall miss him immensely but hope to see him continuing his support for Friary."

Looking forward

The band has been quick to sign a new cornet player in Jack Beer. A product and former principal cornet of Wardle Academy Youth Band, he later joined Milnrow and then the Army, currently playing in The Band of The Coldstream Guards.

Speaking about his move he said: "I'm really looking forward to getting started with this great band and excited to see what the future holds for us."