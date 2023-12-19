                 

Awards and treats for Foden's patrons and players

Mike Warriner, Terri Yates and Gary Curtin receive well deserved recognition at Foden's annual Christmas Concert.

Foden's
Tuesday, 19 December 2023

        

Prior to their hard earned festive break, British Open champion Foden's held their annual Christmas Concert in Sandbach.

Not only did it give the band the opportunity to thank their loyal vice-presidents, trustees, partners and patrons for their continued support with a pre-concert buffet and drinks reception, they also treated them to a mix of regular Christmas classics, solos as well as a number of new arrangements from the pen of John Barber.

Presentations

During the concert presentations were made to Mike Warriner to mark his 20th anniversary with the band, as well as to Terri Yates and Gary Curtin who were voted by their fellow players as their 'Bandsperson' and 'Player of the Year' respectively.

        

