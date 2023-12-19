Special Radio 3 feature for Mead

Steven Mead will host a special Radio 3 'Inside Music' programme in February.

Besson euphonium star Steven Mead recently spent time at the BBC in London recording a special edition of the Radio 3 'Inside Music' programme.

It will feature 90 minutes of his musical selections for broadcast as part of a series of programmes curated by leading musicians and performers in their field.

Honoured

"I felt very honoured to be invited," Steve told 4BR. "It's 90 minutes of music based around my own selections, so I had to be careful not to choose everything brass!

I've included some brilliant brass band works and performers of course — from Wynton Marsalis, First Brass, British Tuba Quartet, Brass Band of Battle Creek, tubist extraordinaire Sam Polian, and the Fairey Band conducted by Howard Snell, but there are also many classical favourites too."

Classical treats

Steve revealed that he worked closely with producer Faith Waddell herself a singer to offer music and musicians he admires and loves — including Sibelius, the Mendelssohn violin concerto, pianist Vladimir Horowitz, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Bach's 'Saint Matthew Passion' and Faure's 'Requiem'.

"There was so much I wanted to include, and 90 minutes could have been turned into three of four programmes, but I hope people enjoy my choices and reasons."

There was so much I wanted to include, and 90 minutes could have been turned into three of four programmes, but I hope people enjoy my choices and reasons Steven Mead

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Wonderful experience

He added: "It's been a wonderful experience and it's so good to be able to work with people at the BBC who also have a real understanding and love of brass music making in all its forms."

The show is to be transmitted on February 24th on BBC Radio 3.