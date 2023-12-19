                 

*
banner

News

Special Radio 3 feature for Mead

Steven Mead will host a special Radio 3 'Inside Music' programme in February.

Steven Mead
  The programme will be transmitted in February

Tuesday, 19 December 2023

        

Besson euphonium star Steven Mead recently spent time at the BBC in London recording a special edition of the Radio 3 'Inside Music' programme.

It will feature 90 minutes of his musical selections for broadcast as part of a series of programmes curated by leading musicians and performers in their field.

Honoured

"I felt very honoured to be invited," Steve told 4BR. "It's 90 minutes of music based around my own selections, so I had to be careful not to choose everything brass!

I've included some brilliant brass band works and performers of course — from Wynton Marsalis, First Brass, British Tuba Quartet, Brass Band of Battle Creek, tubist extraordinaire Sam Polian, and the Fairey Band conducted by Howard Snell, but there are also many classical favourites too."

Classical treats

Steve revealed that he worked closely with producer Faith Waddell herself a singer to offer music and musicians he admires and loves — including Sibelius, the Mendelssohn violin concerto, pianist Vladimir Horowitz, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Bach's 'Saint Matthew Passion' and Faure's 'Requiem'.

"There was so much I wanted to include, and 90 minutes could have been turned into three of four programmes, but I hope people enjoy my choices and reasons."

There was so much I wanted to include, and 90 minutes could have been turned into three of four programmes, but I hope people enjoy my choices and reasonsSteven Mead

Wonderful experience

He added: "It's been a wonderful experience and it's so good to be able to work with people at the BBC who also have a real understanding and love of brass music making in all its forms."

The show is to be transmitted on February 24th on BBC Radio 3.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brooks

Brooks returns home to take the baton at Leyland

December 19 • Daniel Brooks returns to his former hometown band as he becomes the new Musical Director at Leyland.

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 17th December

December 19 • Lots of festive music from Chris Helme to enjoy to put you in the Christmas mood.

Steven Mead

Special Radio 3 feature for Mead

December 19 • Steven Mead will host a special Radio 3 'Inside Music' programme in February.

Foden's

Awards and treats for Foden's patrons and players

December 19 • Mike Warriner, Terri Yates and Gary Curtin receive well deserved recognition at Foden's annual Christmas Concert.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Rainford Band

December 19 • 2nd Euph -NW Championship Section Rainford Band are welcoming applications for 2nd euph. . We rehearse Monday and Thursday 19.45 - 21.45 in Rainford, which has excellent links to M62 and M6.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

December 19 • EUPHONIUM VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a euphonium seat vacant (position negotiable) & are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Easingwold Town Band

December 18 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet & bass trombone. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top