Radio: Sunday Bandstand 17th December

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 17th December
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.
To enjoy:
To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-17-december-2023/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Christmas Presence
Paul Sharman
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb
Christmas Fantasy
Gordon Langford
Huddersfield Choral Society
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Roy Newsome
Troika from Lt Kije Suite
Prokofiev arr. Ray Farr
Scottish Co-op Band
MD: Ray Tennant
The World's Greatest Storyteller
Philip Harper
Soloist: Glyn Williams
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper
A Sway in a Manger
John Parkinson
Wingates Band
MD: Andrew Berryman
Once in Royal David's City
Arr. David Willcocks/Ray Steadman-Allen
The Graduate Choir
Dalewool Auckland Brass
MD: Nigel Weeks
Sleeping Beauty Waltz
Tchaikovsky arr: Roy Newsome
Kings of Brass
MD: James Scott
Born for You
Traditional arr. Dean Jones
Brass Band De Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde
Festive Impressions
Oliver Waespi
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Professor David King
Amen from the Messiah
Handel arr. William Gordon
Pasadena Tabernacle Band
BM: William Gordon
A Christmas Overture
John Golland
Hannaford Street Silver Band
MD: James Curnow
Largo from the New World Symphony
Dvorak arr. Martin Ellerby
Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band MD: Garry Cutt
Chris Helme
Gordon Higginbottom's memories of Christmas playing over 60 years ago.
Christmas Celebration
Stephen Bulla
Chicago Staff Band
BM: William Himes
Holy City — Stephen Adams (aka Michael Maybrick)
Arr. Phillip McCann
Soloist: Phillip McCann
Malcolm Hicks (Organ)
Symphonic Suite Scheherazade
Rimsky Korsakov arr. Ord Hume
Williams Fairey Engineering Band
MD: Roy Newsome
Ave Maria
J.S Bach arr. Gounod trs. Andrew Wainwright
Vocalist: Faryl Smith
Virtuosi GUS Band
MD: John Berryman
The Twelve Days Of Christmas
Traditional — Anon
The Royal Opera House Brass Soloists
Royal Opera Chorus
MD: Eric Crees
Forgotten Dreams
Leroy Anderson arr. Simon Kerwin
Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude
Over the Rainbow
Yip Harberg/Harold Arlen
Arr. Eva Cassidy/Alan Morrison
Soloist: Alan Morrison
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst
Christmas Finale
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Black Dyke Band
MD: Professor Nicholas Childs
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show..