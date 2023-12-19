Radio: Sunday Bandstand 17th December

Lots of festive music from Chris Helme to enjoy to put you in the Christmas mood.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 17th December

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-17-december-2023/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Christmas Presence

Paul Sharman

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Christmas Fantasy

Gordon Langford

Huddersfield Choral Society

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Roy Newsome

Troika from Lt Kije Suite

Prokofiev arr. Ray Farr

Scottish Co-op Band

MD: Ray Tennant

The World's Greatest Storyteller

Philip Harper

Soloist: Glyn Williams

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper

A Sway in a Manger

John Parkinson

Wingates Band

MD: Andrew Berryman

Once in Royal David's City

Arr. David Willcocks/Ray Steadman-Allen

The Graduate Choir

Dalewool Auckland Brass

MD: Nigel Weeks

Sleeping Beauty Waltz

Tchaikovsky arr: Roy Newsome

Kings of Brass

MD: James Scott

Born for You

Traditional arr. Dean Jones

Brass Band De Waldsang

MD: Rieks van der Velde

Festive Impressions

Oliver Waespi

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Professor David King

Amen from the Messiah

Handel arr. William Gordon

Pasadena Tabernacle Band

BM: William Gordon

A Christmas Overture

John Golland

Hannaford Street Silver Band

MD: James Curnow

Largo from the New World Symphony

Dvorak arr. Martin Ellerby

Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band MD: Garry Cutt

Chris Helme

Gordon Higginbottom's memories of Christmas playing over 60 years ago.

Christmas Celebration

Stephen Bulla

Chicago Staff Band

BM: William Himes

Holy City — Stephen Adams (aka Michael Maybrick)

Arr. Phillip McCann

Soloist: Phillip McCann

Malcolm Hicks (Organ)

Symphonic Suite Scheherazade

Rimsky Korsakov arr. Ord Hume

Williams Fairey Engineering Band

MD: Roy Newsome

Ave Maria

J.S Bach arr. Gounod trs. Andrew Wainwright

Vocalist: Faryl Smith

Virtuosi GUS Band

MD: John Berryman

The Twelve Days Of Christmas

Traditional — Anon

The Royal Opera House Brass Soloists

Royal Opera Chorus

MD: Eric Crees

Forgotten Dreams

Leroy Anderson arr. Simon Kerwin

Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude

Over the Rainbow

Yip Harberg/Harold Arlen

Arr. Eva Cassidy/Alan Morrison

Soloist: Alan Morrison

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: David Hirst

Christmas Finale

Paul Lovatt-Cooper

Black Dyke Band

MD: Professor Nicholas Childs

Enjoy the show..