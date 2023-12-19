                 

Brooks returns home to take the baton at Leyland

Daniel Brooks returns to his former hometown band as he becomes the new Musical Director at Leyland.

Brooks
  Daniel Brooks has become the new MD at Leyland Band

Tuesday, 19 December 2023

        

As anticipated, the first piece of the North West conducting jigsaw puzzle to be fitted into place has come with the news that Daniel Brooks has been appointed at the new Musical Director of Leyland Band.

It follows his recent decision to step down from the same role with Elland Silver and sees a return to his hometown band where he played for several years on solo trombone. He also helped set up the Red Admiral Music Academy in the neighbouring Lancashire village of Mawdsley.

Delighted

The band stated that they were "delighted"to welcome him back to lead the band in 2024 after conducting them at a recent local concert.

They said: "Danny's connection to Leyland started many years ago, being both his hometown band and where he enjoyed great success as a solo trombone player.

Playing under Richard Evans provided Danny with the desire to become a conductor, along with the leadership of previous Musical Directors Jason Katsikaris and Michael Bach."

I look forward to implementing my brand of new forward-thinking projects as well as delivering positivity in rehearsalsDaniel Brooks

Wonderful heritage

Speaking about his appointment Daniel added: "Leyland Band has a wonderful heritage and a long history of top-class musicians and conductors. Adding my name to that list is an absolute pleasure and I can't wait to get started.

I look forward to implementing my brand of new forward-thinking projects as well as delivering positivity in rehearsals, high class music-making and bringing a hard-working attitude into a bandroom that already has some world class musicians around the stands.

Potential

He added: "This partnership has the potential to push Leyland back to where it belongs with both sides wanting the same outcome.

There are exciting times ahead for us and we will all strive to be the best we can be on the concert and contest platforms, bringing joy, good playing and entertainment to the local area and beyond."

        

